This past Nov. 11, KVHS hosted their annual Veterans Day Assembly to honor local veterans that are surrounding our community. The event started out with a symphonic prelude from the KVHS Advanced Band. Following the music, Principal Micheal Spagna continued with a welcome for the veterans, as well as the students and teachers in the assembly.
Following the introduction, next came the Posting of the Colors performed by the Army National Guard. Another performance that followed the posting of the Colors was the National Anthem, sung by the KVHS Concert Choir.
Following that performance, the salute to veterans was executed by the KVHS Advanced Band as they played the theme song for each branch of service. As they did, veterans from that branch stood to be recognized.
One of the first speakers that came up to the stand was Andrew R. Boersma, a veteran of the US Army. The next speaker was Tim Flinn, Master at Arms...as well as Pat Donnelly, veteran of the United States Air Force, both with the Jasper County Veterans Affairs office.
A reading of "I Am An American Flag" was read by senior Karissa Murray after the two gentlemen spoke on their experiences. This was followed by the playing of Taps from John Killion and Josh Williamson.
To finish off the assembly, Army National Guardsmen finished by retiring the Colors, followed by the recessional performed by the KVHS Advanced Band.
KVHS would like to give a special thank you to: Sheriff Pat Williamson, Ron Jones, Mike Sytsma, Andrew Boersma and Dr. Diana Boersma, Band Directors Nicholas A. Boersma and Nicholas E. DeJarlais, Choir Director Lisa Faletto, KVHS Student Council sponsors Julie Walstra and Laurie Patrick, Andrea Schedit and Lindsey Preston and KVSC Food Services.