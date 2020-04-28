WHEATFIELD — KVHS students and teachers have both been trying hard to maintain a positive attitude within the Kankakee Valley High School community. Various teachers have been doing many things to make sure the students of KVHS are remaining positive during these trying times.
Something that was created before the spread of COVID-19 was the “Good News Group” on the Schoology platform, created by counselor Kim Dobson. All students are welcome to join this online group. Both students and teachers have the availability to the forum, and all make sure that there are positive vibes being spread there constantly! Breathing exercises, positive news articles, uplifting quotes, and mindful tips are all shared throughout the Schoology group. It’s a good way for both students and teachers to escape the real world for even just a moment!
Secondly, lots of teachers participated in a video that involved them spreading kind words to the students of KVHS, also with lots of words of encouragement. Over 20 teachers and staff members participated in the video, creating a warm environment for the students all around the district.
Third, the KVHS Boys Basketball team shared a message for the community that was sure to entertain all viewers. The team took to social media and shared a few thoughts, prayers, and tips to make sure that everyone is staying safe in midst of all the chaos.
Marissa Morris, a teacher at the high school, is taking the time out of her morning to make sure that everyone begins with a positive start. Morris has been posting jokes at the beginning of the day for students to see. She opened up a submission form so students were able to submit their jokes as well!
Lastly, the school has generously purchased and provided all seniors with yard signs to commemorate their senior year.
KHVS teachers and staff have held their arms open for the high school students.