It’s not often that performers get the opportunity to work with other music students outside of their own school, but when it comes to the Indiana Band Master’s Association, KVHS students are all in!
It begins back in early September during marching season students have to submit an application for the group. Then in early October a committee is formed to go through each applicant and rank the students. Finally, the individual sections of the band have to be balanced and created based on the guest director’s needs for the music she has chosen.
This year out of the 92 students selected to perform at the IBA All-District northwest site, 17 of those students hailed from KVHS.
“It speaks a lot about our program here at KVHS. I make sure to distance myself from the selection process since I am the site host, and allow the 14 other directors that elected to come in and select and rank the students to do their job. Fortunately, our students are very involved in all aspects of the music program. So their selection to the group is not that difficult,” said Nicholas A. Boersma, KVHS Director of Instrumental Ensembles.
The criteria for being selected for the group ranges from Solo and Ensemble performances, to private lessons, and their own director’s write up. The IBA All-District Band event was held at KVHS on Nov. 23 and 24, with the concert at 4 p.m. Both Boersma and Nicholas DeJarlais, one of KV’s new instrumental music teachers, were in attendance for the entire weekend as the students prepared five pieces of music under the direction of Dr. Caroline Hand from Ball State University.
Dr. Hand is an Associate Professor at Ball State University conducting their #2 Band, and is in charge of all atheletic bands (marching and basketball). Songs that were selected for the performance were “Rough Riders” by Karl L. King, “Simple Gifts” by Frank Ticheli, “Grace Before Sleep” arranged by J. Eric Wilson, “Prelude, Siciliano, and Rondo” by Malcom Arnold arranged by John P. Paynter, and Albanian Dance “Shota” by Shelly Hanson.
Chesterton High School, Crown Point High School, Griffith High School, Hanover Central High School, Highland High School, Hobart High School, KVHS, Kouts High School, Lake Central High School, Morgan Township High School, North Newton High School, North White High School, Oregon-Davis High School, Rensselaer Central High School, River Forest High School, Valparaiso High School, Washington Township High School, West Central High School, Wheeler High School, and Whiting High School were all represented in the 92 member ensemble.
The next music event going on at KVHS will be their Holiday Band Concert, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m., on Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m., will be the Holiday Orchestra, and wrapping their concerts series will be the Holiday Choir Concert on Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Come to the high school and enjoy the music of the band and orchestra.