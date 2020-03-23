Family and Consumer Science students not only cook and bake beautiful dishes during their school day, but they compete in competitions as well. Family and Consumer Science, or (FACS) is also considered a CTE class, and with every CTE class there comes a club. For the chefs and bakers of the high school, it’s FCCLA! FCCLA allows students to take their skills, and put it towards competition.
On the weekend of the March 7, KVHS students participated in FCCLA, and gained many awards throughout the weekend!
Five silver and three gold medals were earned with five of the eight girls placing as national qualifiers to compete at this summer's conference in Washington DC.
Kylee Geeve and Cameryn O'Brien received gold, and they were national qualifiers. Alexandrea Yuratovac and Mayra Fimbres earned silver, and they too were national qualifiers.
All Karen Car, Lexie Cassel and Hailey Hunt earned silver.
Congratulations to Mrs. Fase for being recognized as Indiana's New Advisor of the Year for her contributions given to the students at KVHS and the club as a whole!
Congratulations to all members for your hard work and dedication!
BPA student earns $4,000 scholarship, members to compete at national level
INDIANAPOLIS — In the beginning of March, 19 students from Kankakee Valley competed at the Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference in Indianapolis, where nine students qualified to compete at the national level in Washington D.C. Many students were recognized on stage for their efforts and a $4,000 college scholarship was offered to Alaina Chalifoux for her placement in her Entrepreneurship event.
Website Design Team - 1st Place (National Qualifier)
Isac Villanueva
Colton Pribyl
Hayden Dase
Alaina Chalifoux - Entrepreneurship - 3rd Place (National Qualifier and $4,000 scholarship)
Sara Groen - Advanced Word Processing - 3rd Place (National Qualifier)
Small Business Management Team - 3rd Place (National Qualifier)
Ethan Tillema
Micah Adams
Adam Collard
Justin Hoffman
Global Marketing Team - 4th Place
Annaliese Wakefield
Julia Dykstra
Halle Gutwein - Presentation Management - 6th Place
Hanna Gutwein - Human Resource Management - 6th Place, Fundamental Spreadsheets - 8th Place
Ethan Tillema - Personal Financial Management - 8th Place