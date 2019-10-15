WHEATFIELD — Just prior to the KVHS football game on Friday, Oct. 11, the senior members of the Kougar Marching Band and Kolor Guard were honored for their efforts. Sixteen musicians and two members of the guard were celebrated.
Honored were Emerald Barbee, Hannah Bellamy, Keelie Cantwell, Jason Celorio, Amber Evans, Ricky Fraticelli, Mary Garcia, Kylee Geeve, Taylor Lewis, Marlene McGing, Zoey Mickle, Elizabeth Piepenbrink, Levi Reno, Kevin Schumacher, Grace Stine, Morgen Tillema, Halle Williamson and Bryce Wooten. All were presented with family members to the cheers of the crowd and their fellow band members.
Emerald Barbee was escorted by Megan Barbee and grandfather, Mike Kozuch. She has been in the band all four years and also participated in American Sign Language Club and Book Club. She plans to attend Manchester University for Criminal Justice and Psychology.
Hannah Bellamy, daughter of James and Crystal Bellamy, has participated in five seasons with the Kolor Guard. She plans to attend Vincinnes University to study Fire Science and become a career firefighter.
Keelie Cantwell is the daughter of Rob and Karen Cantwell. She has been in band for one year, orchestra for four years, National Honor Society for three years and a Freshman Mentor for two years. She plans to attend Butler University to major in biochemistry to pursue a career as an anesthesiologist.
Jason Celorio is the son of Hannah and Jason Celorio and plans to join the U.S. Marine Corps after high school. He has played in the band for four years, wrestled for three and ran track and field for three years.
Amber Evans, daughter of Michelle Noyes and Andrew Becker, has played in the band for four years, done Theater and Improv for two years and worked with the FFA for one year. She plans to attend the University of Saint Francis to obtain a degree in nursing.
Drum Major Ricky Fraticelli is the son of Cynthia Fraticelli and has been in band for all four years, along with Pathfinders and Youth Alive. He has participated in Drama Club for two years and Student Council for one. He plans to attend Purdue University to pursue his undergraduate degree before seeking an advanced degree in Adolescent Psychiatry at the IU School of Medicine.
Mary Garcia, daughter of Virginia Zepata and Miguel Garcia, has participated in band and girls’ golf for four years. She has also enjoyed Book Club, SADD and Art Club and plans to attend Valparaiso University for either accounting or nursing.
Kylee Geeve is the daughter of Will Geeve and Tammy Gildersleeve. She plans to attend Purdue University to major in Aeronautical Engineering. While at KV, she has participated in band for four years, Student Technology Association for three years, NHS, FCCLA, the Freshman Mentor Program and Science Club for two years, and the Interact Club and Academic Decathlon for one year.
Taylor Lewis, daughter of Karen Hunley and Doug Lewis has been involved with Book Club, Cadet Teaching, American Sign Language Club and Reap What You Sew, as well as with band. She plans to become an elementary education teacher.
Marlene McGing is the daughter of Mike and Jane McGing. In her four years, she has been both a musician in the band and a member of the Kolor Guard, performed with the Winter Guard and theater. She plans to study civil engineering and architecture but is undecided on a college at this time.
Zoey Mickle is the daughter of Raymond and Jamie Mickle. She has been in band for all four years and plans to major in Interior Design at Purdue University.
Elizabeth Piepenbrink was escorted by sisters Samantha Mihalovits and Rebecca Piepenbrink. In addition to four years of band, she has been in solo and ensemble competition for four years, Book Club for two years, and American Sign Language Club and Jazz Band for one year. She plans to attend Ivy Tech and eventually become a medical examiner.
Levi Reno is the son of Kim and Terry Reno. He plans to attend Purdue University to become a registered pharmacist. He has been in band for four years, a Freshman Mentor for two years and in National Honor Society for two years.
Kevin Schumacher is the son of Dawn Schumacher and Kat Pollock. He has been in band for four years and Cross Country for one. His future plans are undecided.
Drum Major Grace Stine is the daughter of David and Judith Stine. In addition to band, she has participated in the National Honor Society, Foreign Language club, and Freshman Mentors, She plans to attend Indiana University to study flute and pre-law with the goal of becoming a music law specialist.
Drum Major Morgen Tillema is the daughter of Misty and Scott Tillema. She has been in band all four years and orchestra for three. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. She plans on attending either Ball State or Indiana State for Music Education.
Halle Williamson is the child of Kristoffer and Michelle Williamson. She has been involved in band for four years, theater for three years and Improv for two years. She is undecided on a major but plans to attend Valparaiso University.
Bryce Wooten is the son of Amber Wooten and plans to attend Purdue University to study Civil Engineering. He has been a member of band for all four years.