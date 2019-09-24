What does one do after taking third place on the huge show, “America’s Got Talent?” For Ryan Niemiller, a graduate of Kankakee Valley, Class of 2000, he went back to touring just two days later. He recently finished a show in Dayton Ohio, after stopping at his home in Indianapolis. Next he travels to Minnesota to perform at a comedy club in the Mall of America. This will be his first time in the northern state. His goal is to hit all 50 states in his lifetime.
Niemiller, in his bio piece before his first performance on the show told how he grew up poor in a small town in Indiana; his father an alcoholic, and he and his brother slept on the floor of their trailer. Niemiller is also handicapped, and that has become his best comedy.
“I learned at a young age to make jokes first before anyone could make fun of me. I was the class clown,” he said. He also said school was easy for him so he had more time to goof off. “It’s a good thing the teachers liked me,” he said with a laugh.
After graduation, he went to college at Indiana State, earning a degree in theater, which he often jokes about in his stage routine.
“I’m a 13 year veteran at being an overnight sensation,” he joked. After getting his degree, he decided he wanted to use his own words, rather than Shakespeare’s, so he moved to LA and started working in stand up comedy.
“The only way to get better at stand up is to do it in front of real people. It’s an expensive hobby,” he said. “If you’re too stupid to quit, things work out.”
Niemiller said he’d been trying to get on “America’s Got Talent” for six years. For this season, which concluded on Sept. 18, he finally heard back from the show saying he might be a candidate for the show. In November of last year, he auditioned. “It was 10 months from start to finish,” he said. “My initial goal was to make it to the finals. Once I made it to the top five, it became very real at that point.”
He said he was more in shock than any other feeling, as he stood on the stage waiting to hear who would be leaving next. Then it came down to the last three acts, and he thought it possible he could win. He won third place.
Niemiller said there were 70,000 acts applying for the show and he got third place; that was all right with him. He also had friends and family, especially his mother, in the audience at the Dolby Theater, where the show is aired. “That made it a little easier,” he said. As he stood on the stage waiting to hear his fate, he would look out at his mother and friends and get encouragement.
“I’m a confident guy when it comes to comedy,” he said. He liked the challenge of having to perform, and each time making it different and better than the last. “It’s hard to up yourself each time,” he said, but he told himself, “If I go home, I don’t want it to be my fault.”
It was also hard to whittle his comedy routine down to 2 to 3 minutes, when he’s used to having at least 45 minutes to an hour. “You have to go, go, go and there’s not enough time to warm up the audience like I usually do.”
Making it on one of the biggest talent shows, not just in this country, but across the world, wasn’t easy. “It took a lot of effort and time to make it happen,” he said. “You have to figure out what your voice is, then sell yourself to the people.”
With his disability, he said he had an advantage, but he still had to work hard. He attributed a portion of his success to the fact that he looked different, and people would give him more time to “wow” the crowd. “I didn’t get a ton of bad results,” he said.
Being on “America’s Got Talent” has opened doors for him, that wouldn’t otherwise, and he’s taking advantage of it. He is booked through March and, he said, he is adding more shows all the time. Plus there’s a promise for him to act in a movie with Gabrielle Union, who promised him a role in her next film. He’s definitely not going to let that opportunity slip by. Union said it several times and he said, she reiterated her wish to put him in a movie after the show’s conclusion.
“I want to hit the ground running,” he said. “I’ll sleep when I’m 90!”
What’s the real Simon Cowell like? “I love him! He’s sweet, nice and genuine to me. What you see is what you get with him. He tells it like it is, like he feels it is. He doesn’t do it to be mean, he just tells the truth. Getting positive feedback from him throughout was special,” Niemiller said.
“I got lucky and got no criticism throughout the whole process,” he continued. “Howie (Mandel) knows how hard it is and what it takes (to be a comedian). He said he wanted to se me in the finals after the first audition. They all had nothing but nice things to say, and they didn’t have to do that.”
Niemiller calls himself the “Cripple Threat,” a name he chose for himself when he was younger and wanted to be a pro wrestler. His last skit on the show was about his youthful desire to be a wrestler, and he had the help of Chris Jericho in the act.
Niemiller thanked everyone from his hometown who supported him through the season on the show. “I felt the support from home,” he said. When he stopped in DeMotte in June, right after his debut on the AGT stage aired, he was excited to check in with people he hasn’t spoken to since high school. “I’m looking forward to coming back to this area,” he said. With his schedule for 2020 quickly filling up, he still has hopes that he can fit in a show for the people he grew up with. “It’s a good excuse to see friends and have a good time.”
In June, he performed his comic routine at the DeMotte American Legion. He may need a larger venue as his fame continues to grow.