WHEATFIELD — Just prior to the first game of the season, the 50th anniversary of Kankakee Valley's first high school football team, was celebrated in front of the gathered crowd. Coaches and players from the first four years of KVHS football teams were introduced and each presented with a commemorative coin by the current Kougar Cheerleaders.
Master of Ceremonies John Tillema introduced coaches, players, cheerleaders and pom-pon squad members from that four-year period, often telling a quick story or remembrance about each. For players who have passed on, their families were presented and honored.
The ceremony followed a dinner in the newly renovated KVHS cafeteria, which gave the honorees time to reminisce and socialize. After the ceremony, most stayed around to watch the Kougars' win over the visiting Rensselaer Central Bombers to take back the coveted Cracker Barrel.
The first football team, which played in 1970, won the Midwest Conference Championship, in their first year of existence. That team was coached by Dale Hamacher who was assisted by Bob Lewis and Len Tibbie, who were all present for the celebration, as was Cheer Coach Char Groet.
Introduced from the Class of 1971 were players Larry Terborg, John Boon, Mick Capouch, Stan Ketchum, Andy Lawyer, and Jim Norwick, and cheerleader Shanon Haley Mosier. Representives were present to honor the memories of Tommy Norris, Christina Sholty, John Terborh and Ralph Peo.
Representing the Class of 1972 were players Howard Altman, Daryl Bierma, John 'Buth' Jungels, Joe Roorda, Jim Thornton, Steve Van Houten, Randy Mak, Bernie Dykhuizen and Ed Jones, and cheerleaders Susie Noprdstrom Norwich and Ellen Duttlinger O'Brien. Deceased members represented included Mitch Terpstra, Jason McKim, Bob Furst and Bill Crownover.
Players present from the Class of 1973 were Earl Bristol, Mike Coffer, Mike Hanley and Jeff Spurgeon and JV Cheerleaders Donna Wintola Terborg and Deb Hockey Kuhns. Jenny Peregrine and Sue Lagaveen Klemp were represented posthumously.
Representing the Class of 1974 players were Randy St. John, John Conley, Mitch Orsburn and Bob Roorda, and cheeleaders Lynn Jungels Garner, Rhonda Murphy Hester, and Shirley Duttlinger Olis, as well as Pom Pon Kim Hunter Orsburn. Relatives represented Phil Terborg and Ronnie Mak.
Following the game, Coach Hammacher headed out to the field from his seat to personally congratulate current Coach James Broyles on the decisive win.