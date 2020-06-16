RENSSELAER — Five juveniles were involved in a car chase with a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Rensselaer early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the deputy believed he saw a burglary in progress at a local business in Rensselaer at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday. As he passed, he saw two subjects run from the area to a vehicle that was parked nearby.
The deputy immediately swung his car around to investigate further. Eventually he would initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle, and as he approached the driver, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed, throwing gravel and debris at the deputy and his squad car.
The deputy jumped back into his car and initiated a pursuit. However, a short distance later, the driver of the car attempted a turn at a high rate of speed, crashing into the Taquira Mexican Restaurant on 101 E. Elm St. in Rensselaer.
The vehicle hit the side of the restaurant at such a high rate of speed that the force drove the car back into the roadway where it struck the deputy’s car. The impact loosened bricks under a window of the restaurant.
All five occupants of the vehicle were juveniles and they were later released to their parents. Juvenile charges for all involved will be forthcoming when an investigation by the Rensselaer Police Department is complete.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.