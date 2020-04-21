JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) and the Jasper Newton Foundation hosted a virtual round table discussion via Zoom Friday with a number of individuals joining the conversation. Stephen Eastridge, executive director of JCEDO called the meeting “weekly sanity check-ins.”
Foundation Executive Director Brienne Hooker said the meeting would be a neighborly visit, not a political platform or a COVID-19 quiz.
“It is a conduit for conversation,” Eastridge said. “Leave the negativity for a different time.” With that the mood was set and the first to speak was County Commissioner President Kendell Culp who reported on April 17, the county had 19 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus and one death attributed to the disease. He said the county instituted protocols that continue to be in place and the county’s medical officer Dr. Marianne Nelson has kept a calm demeanor while speaking about the virus as it affects the county.
He said the health department is still in the old annex building in Rensselaer with two full-time nurses and two part-time nurses on staff. They talk weekly with the governor’s staff and the governor, he said, and tey have a great working relationship.
“I never thought I’d see the day we’d close the courthouse to the public,” he said, and May is a big month at the courthouse normally with primary election and property taxes due, but the primary has been moved to June 2, and while property taxes are still due, they need to be paid by mail or at other locations. There is a drop box inside the first set of doors at the courthouse for those who want to drop off their tax payment there.
He then said he would take off his commissioner hat and put on his “farmer hat.” He said there is talk of shortages of food, especially meat but he said there is pork and beef on farms, and milk as well, but the problem is logistics not a shortage. “Don’t get in a frenzy over meat,” he said. “We’re the number one ag producing county in Indiana. Farmers are hurting right now,” he said.
Mayor Wood of the City of Rensselaer said they are doing their best to follow the governor’s directives. Many employees are working from home, but owning its own utilities is different when city hall is closed. Residents still have to pay their bills, so the clerk comes in to work from the office. “Our people deal directly with the public,” he said. “We’re trying the best we can.”
The city is still picking up garbage and they aren’t doing any shut-offs for nonpayment of utilities as well as waiving penalties. There is a drop box for paying bills in the foyer of city hall. He said people are still buying houses, changing utilities, so even though most of the staff is working remotely, they are staying busy.
Heather Tokarz, town manager for DeMotte, said there is a task force of people willing and wanting to help their community. “Our community shines,” she said, when there are crises to contend with. “We own our own water and sewer and we’re able toact quickly,” she said. Town hall staff is working remotely from their homes. “We haven’t missed a beat,” she said. “We’ve actually been more productive.” Right now, the park board is trying to decide whether to open the town pool or not, whether they’ll have regular movie nights in the park. The Touch of Dutch Festival has already been canceled by the Chamber of Commerce.
She said Little League and Soccer are looking at wayts to still have a season. “We’re hoping we can bounce back real soon,” she said.
After the guest speakers were concluded, Eastridge went through the people on the call in alphabetical order asking if they wanted to say what their business is doing and give contact information if needed.
Allison Beatty of the 1st Trust Credit Union said the drive thru is open and they are still taking appointments for loan applications, mortgages and opening new accounts. She said they are looking for sponsorship opportunities. “We want to help out businesses or organizations in need,” she said.
Brooklyn Burton represented Ivy Tech, which is hosting a virtual career fair on May 18. She said they’ve implemented online training education, which is very affordable, she said.
Bruce Przbylski of the Hamstra Group said they have plenty of work. Office staff, he said, is workig from home and everything is going well.
Bryan Overstreet, of the Jasper County Purdue Extension office said they are getting questions from people who are interested in building greenhouses and gardens. They will not have any in-person meetings until at least June. He said Purdue Extension has a COVID-19 resource page with a lot of information. He said they still have spots open in the communty garden and the best way to get in touch with them is by email.
Rensselaer Schools Superintendent Curtis Craig said before they can ask, people are asking to help. Businesses are allowing them to park school buses in parking lots to provide hot spots for wifi. Rose Acre Farms has donated 200 dozen eggs and said they would provide the school corporation whatever they needed. The schools’ 3-D printers are making straps for masks to make them more comfortable for frontline workers.
The school cafeteria workers are coming in to prepare meals that are available to families to pick up on Mondays with meals for the whole week. Office staff is staggered and teachers and educators are doing what they can. “We had no illusions that the students would get everything they could get in school. We worked to prepare lessons the week before and during spring break. There will be learning loss, but we will be ready to tackle that in the fall.”
He said he has no problem giving out his cell phone number, 219-869-3241, and the best way to contact him is to text him. “We are a conduit for getting help to people,” he said. “We really see what the community is capable of doing.”
State Rep. Doug Gutwein said, “Thank God we live in a rural area and not in the city.”
He said there is a company getting set up to make N95 masks in the old Green’s Amish Furniture building.
Sheriff Pat Williamson said they have seen a “dramatic” reduction in calls from a normal of 50 to 80 calls down to 20-30. They typically average about 80 inmates but they are down to 53. “We haven’t seen those numbers since 2016,” he said. A homeless shelter for women is looking at locating in Jasper County.
He said they have seen an increase in the cost of food for the jail, but they’ve contacted a local pork producer to get ground pork and the garden is plowed and ready for plants they will get from Rensselaer Central High School’s greenhouse.
Linda, from the Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce said they are also a conduit for information. They are reaching out to other chambers and connecting to the community through Facebook. She said Franciscan Health Rensselaer is hositng a blood drive on May 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a need for blood she said.
Patty Stringfellow from the Jasper County Public Library said they are closed, but are providing services through the Internet. They are adding new content and are engaged with the community. Wifi is available in the library parking lots in all three branches including DeMotte and Wheatfield.
“We are considering how we will reopen our buildings,” she said. “Plans are in progress. There may be curbside service at some point.” Due dates are are exended and there are no fines. When the buildings reopen, patrons can return their library materials.
County Council President and buisness owner Rein Bontreger said, “I’m grateful for everybody doing their jobs. There’s no place I’d rather live and do business than Jasper County. I feel blessed to be connected with idea makers.”
Hooker said the foundation has $50,000 to “infuse” into the county and they’ve already spent $20,000 supporting churches and nonprofits. On May 5, they will host an online donation event to help all of the nonprofits in the county. She said they are also helping small business owners who have just themselves, no other employees and who don’t have access to the same assistance other small businesses with employees have.
The plan is to have another round table meeting on Friday, April 24, with new presenters. “Even if it’s not in our realm of knowledge, we will connect you with whomever can help,” Eastridge said. Information on how to connect to the meeting is available through JCEDO or the foundation’s website.