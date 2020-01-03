Stock kvpn local news
By Cheri Shelhart kvpreporter@gmail.com

Jasper County Community Services Menu for Jan. 13 -17

Monday — Chicken and rice casserole, Key West vegetables, peaches, graham crackers

Tuesday — Meatballs w/gravy, bowtie pasta, buttered carrots, grapefruit, graham crackers

Wednesday — Beef fajitas, rice, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad/dressing

Thursday — Roasted turkey/gravy, green peas and onion, Mandarin oranges

Friday — Chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, sliced pears, shortbread cookies

Area One Agency on Aging: Northwest Indiana Community Action Corp.

Caterer: Meals on Wheals

Menus are subject to change due to the availability of food

1/2 pint of Milk served with each meal

For Meal Reservations call by 9 a.m. the day before.

• Robert A. Fase Senior Center – DeMotte

219-987-7909 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)

• Rensselaer Nutrition Site – Rensselaer

219-866- 4333 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)

