Jasper County Community Services Menu for Jan. 13 -17
Monday — Chicken and rice casserole, Key West vegetables, peaches, graham crackers
Tuesday — Meatballs w/gravy, bowtie pasta, buttered carrots, grapefruit, graham crackers
Wednesday — Beef fajitas, rice, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad/dressing
Thursday — Roasted turkey/gravy, green peas and onion, Mandarin oranges
Friday — Chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, sliced pears, shortbread cookies
Area One Agency on Aging: Northwest Indiana Community Action Corp.
Caterer: Meals on Wheals
Menus are subject to change due to the availability of food
1/2 pint of Milk served with each meal
For Meal Reservations call by 9 a.m. the day before.
• Robert A. Fase Senior Center – DeMotte
219-987-7909 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)
• Rensselaer Nutrition Site – Rensselaer
219-866- 4333 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)