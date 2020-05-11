DEMOTTE — Due to the Covid-19 Jasper County Community Services’ Senior Centers in Rensselaer, Remington, and the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte remain closed to congregate meal services, events and all activities.
All efforts are being made to provide approved and safe services to the community as they are made available.
Administration and Transportation Office for Jasper County Community Services: 219-866-8071
The following senior center offices will be accepting phone calls for information:
Remington Sr. Center: 219-261-2228 / Rensselaer Sr. Center: 219-866-4333 / Fase Sr. Center: 219-987-7909
OUTREACH:
Over 250 bags containing cloth homemade masks, JCCS agency information, education and preventative health tips, and other items were delivered to the doors of seniors within the county on April 29.
“We are striving to be sure our participants at our centers, in home service clients and those that use our public transportation services receive a mask and information during this time of challenge and awareness,” states JCCS Executive Director Sharon Colee. “Safety and awareness are imperative for everyone as we continue this journey and finding a new normal of operations.”
Continued wellness check phone calls and referrals are being made each day.
SENIOR MEAL PROGRAMS:
All Senior Center Nutrition sites continue to be closed to lunch meal congregate services.
Seniors that opted to participate in the frozen meal program have been receiving individually prepared meals. Meals have been delivered to the home of each person. Meal delivery has been received through UPS or FedEx with approximately 14 meals delivered in the shipment. The frozen meal program is expected to continue until June 7. Northwest Indiana Community Action has authorized the home delivered meal program and working with a contracted meal provider. Jasper County Community Services is working to coordinate information to place as many eligible seniors as possible on the frozen meal program.
HOMEMAKER SERVICES:
Limited in-home services resumed May 4, for those authorized for homemaker services provided by the JCCS In-Home Service employees. Adherence to health and safety guidelines are to be followed.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:
Public transportation is operating on a limited schedule. Appointments to schedule rides may be made by calling 219-866-8071 for in town and out of town transportation needs.
ENERGY ASSISTANCE:
Energy Assistance Program has been extended to July 31, because of COVID-19. Clients can apply and upload documents online at the EAP Connect Website: https://ihcda.azurewebsite.us/portal/
Clients can go to http://www.nwi-ca.org/families/utility.html to print the online application and return by MAIL ONLY as directed on the application. For a mail out application packet call 1-800-826-7871.
SECTION 8 HOUSING INTAKE:
Section 8 Housing is operating with direction and guidelines issued by Northwest Indiana Community Action.
Please visit the Jasper County website and Facebook for updates.
Facebook: Jasper County community Services, Inc.
Jasper County Community Services is focusing to make sure the safety and well-being of our participants, clients and staff is of the highest consideration in our decisions and operations.