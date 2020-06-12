In a “normal” year, the Jasper Newton Foundation holds an annual banquet where recipients of the many grants given to the communities can shared about their organizations and what their grant has done for them. This year, the banquet was cancelled, but the grant recipients were still able to tell about their plans for the grants in a live virtual setting resulting in a video.
The foundation then put the videos together into one so the communities could see how the foundation grants have improved the communities in which we live. Grants in the last year went to a variety of organizations, including a fund to keep the Brook Community Center maintained, a library program, wall mural and early childhood education as well as two Lilly Endowment Scholarship recipients, one from each county.
In Jasper County, Bobbi Jo Sammons spoke for the Rensselaer Main Street organization. The organization received a grant to paint a mural on the wall along the Iroquois River at Potowatami Park. She said the mural “surpassed our wildest dreams. . . The Jasper Newton Foundation was absolutely instrumental in making that happen.”
David Myers, president of the Wheatfield Vol. Fire Department, shared the department’s gratitude for a grant from the foundation allowing them to replace an old tanker truck that was becoming a liability to drive and operate. The grant enabled the department to put a down payment on a new tanker truck along with some money added by the fire department. The tanker truck is the first to go when mutual aide is requested by Keener Fire or other local departments who are usually in need of more water due to rural settings.
“We have to take water with us wherever we go,” he said.
Margaret Schreyer, director of the Growing Patch Learning Center in Remington explained a grant from the foundation helped the early learning center, the only licensed childcare facility in the county, to purchase a “creative” curriculum to use for infants, toddlers and children up to age 5. The children will be prepared for kindergarten through the early childhood education they receive at the center.
In Newton County, Deb Arsenaeu, an educator with the Newton County Purdue Extension Office, spoke about a grant they received for their Student Leadership Academy, which brings seniors from both North and South Newton together to learn about leadership and how to be active participants in their communities.
Irvin Latta spoke for the Brook Civic Foundation Fund. He explained the history of the gymnasium that was once part of Brook High School and is now owned by the Town of Brook as a civic/community center. The town maintains the building through tipping fees from the landfill located in Newton County. The fund was begun to help keep the town’s ability to maintain the building once tipping fees are reduced or ended. Each year the fund matches the money used from the tipping fees.
Brook Public Library Director Krissy Wright spoke about a grant the library received for a new program called, “Library of Things,” a collection of items not normally seen in a library including a karaoke machine, Insta-pot and an 8 ft. ladder. She explained they are random, physical items people may need and can borrow from the library. The idea came to her from a library director in Dallas who mentioned some people in her community were being fined for tall grass because they could not afford to buy a lawnmower.
Wright hopes the program will create new partnerships in the community and bring people into the library that haven’t been in before or know of the library’s resources.
Loretta Weinert spoke for the 4-H Building Committee. The committee received a matching grant from the foundation to finish the interior of the new 4-H building at the Newton County Fairgrounds. The building was constructed in 2017, but the interior work wasn’t completed. Through the foundation and matching funds raised through individuals, townships and businesses, the work has been done. She said the building “is a great place for the community to get together.”
Maureen Inman represented the Goodland Childcare Center, the only licensed childcare center in Newton County. The center has the capacity for 28 children from infant to age 5 and there is a waiting list as they prepare to open the site.
The recipients of the Lilly Endowment Scholarship from both counties also spoke on the video. Ashley Churchill received the scholarship, a full 4-year tuition scholarship that includes a stipend for books and fees, as a senior at North Newton. She plans to attend Butler University in the fall to major in elementary education. She said Butler has given her a scholarship to cover her dorm living so she will be debt free when she graduates from the university.
Sarah Mahnesmith is a graduate of Rensselaer Central and said she applied for the scholarship because she had known older kids who had also applied. She thanked everyone who supported her on her “journey.”
Brienne Hooker, executive director of the foundation said, “We are a community of humans who change the world each day for the better. I hope you are inspired every day to love where you live and find ways to show it.”
The full video can be seen at this link: https://www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org/when-we-give/