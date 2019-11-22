RENSSELAER — Sheriff Pat Williamson brought a salesman from Motorola to give a presentation on dispatch software to enhance the sheriff’s department capabilities in CAD (computer assisted dispatching) and database usage. Meeting with both the county council and commissioners Tuesday night, Cameron Housley from Motorola’s public safety software department, explained what the software can do and the cost to purchase and maintain the programs involved. The software, Spillman Flex, can be used by all the police departments, ambulance services and fire departments in the county so they can all be linked in one database with each entity having access to their appropriate areas of the program.
Williamson explained the software his office is currently using is 10 years old and maintenance on the software is expensive with little in return. Ryan King, IT for the department, said the software is about 5 years behind in keeping up with Windows operating systems and by 2021, the software will be obsolete with no more updates available.
The Spillman Flex software is used by Lake and Porter Counties, and in other counties across the state. “We could be more effective if we are better connected throughout the county,” Williamson explained.
The software, with discounts offered by the company, would cost nearly $535,000, with the first year of maintenance included in the price. If Rensselaer PD were to join in the purchase, it would cost the department about $61,000, DeMotte - $58,000. Housley said the county could get an additional discount of $38,000 if the software is purchased before the end of the year.
Commissioner Kendell Culp was displeased with this offer, saying it put pressure on the boards that he didn’t appreciate. Housley said, “It has to be a win-win. We originally were looking at getting this done this month. We’re not twisting your arm.”
EMA Director Karen Wilson asked how long the quote for the software was good for, and if the additional discount could be extended to give the boards a chance to review and consider their options.
Marion Township Trustee Dain Hayworth said their current software “is horrible.” The recent fire in Rensselaer brought that out, with some firefighters not knowing there was a fire. He said the sheriff’s office had bought inferior software in the first place.
Andy Boersma, a board member of Wheatfield Township, said they approved to pledge $10,000 towards the new software, and the Town of Wheatfield pledged $5,000. Kankakee Township has pledged $20,000.
Rensselaer Police Chief Anderson said the software his department uses will also be obsolete in two years and it was bought in 2000. The city pays $14,000 a year in maintenance fees. He said the department will save that maintenance fee if the sheriff’s office purchases the Spillman software.
“We don’t want to be out on an island inside the county,” he said. “We can’t share information. This is far and away more cost effective than what we have now.”
“There’s a lot of funding potential out there,” Williamson said. He believes his department could pay for the software in two years. This software could tell first responders if there’s a vicious dog on a property, a violent offender, or list the types of calls made to a particular address, thus giving the responders forewarning if need be. “Our environment is changing,” Williamson said.
Union Township Trustee Nicole Davis asked a number of questions during the presentation, including how the information from the old system would be transferred to the new software. Williamson said he wanted to start fresh and his office would input their own data rather than have a third party input the old data, which would be an added expense.
DeMotte’s Police Chief Tom Jarrette was asked if the town was also on board, but he said the DeMotte Town Council does not want to spend that kind of money when the software the department has is working well for them. They would not be joining the sheriff’s department in the Spillman software.
Council and Commissioner members were concerned the software would change the GIS mapping software they use now, but Williamson said they can use this software as well. They don’t have to pay extra for licenses for users as they do now.
Culp said they have it figure it “all out.” He said the ambulance services in the county have asked for more money, and the board of commissioners has to deal with their request before they can consider another expenditure.
Council President Rein Bontreger said the council can add further discussion to their December agenda. “I like the end idea of it. I don’t like paying for the obsolete stuff you have,” he told Williamson.