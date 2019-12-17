kvpn stock police car

Dispatch Center:

  • 10,230 total calls
  • 3,019 911 calls

Civil Process:

  • 692 court papers served

Corrections Division:

  • 245 inmates booked in

176 males

69 females

  • 36 transports
  • 11 medical transports
  • 309 court transports

Investigations Division:

  • 44 criminal/drug investigations

Patrol Division:

  • 6,198 total complaints handled
  • 94 domestic disturbances
  • 36 operating while intoxicated
  • 241 accidents
  • 593 traffic stops

484 warnings

54 traffic tickets

  • 25 misdemeanor arrests
  • 29 felony arrests

