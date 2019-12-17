Dispatch Center:
- 10,230 total calls
- 3,019 911 calls
Civil Process:
- 692 court papers served
Corrections Division:
- 245 inmates booked in
176 males
69 females
- 36 transports
- 11 medical transports
- 309 court transports
Investigations Division:
- 44 criminal/drug investigations
Patrol Division:
- 6,198 total complaints handled
- 94 domestic disturbances
- 36 operating while intoxicated
- 241 accidents
- 593 traffic stops
484 warnings
54 traffic tickets
- 25 misdemeanor arrests
- 29 felony arrests