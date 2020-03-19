RENSSELAER — After months of delay, Indiana schools received their annual report cards Wednesday from the state board of education.
In the eyes of the Indiana Department of Education, all of Jasper County’s schools would have made the honor roll.
The state board released its letter grades with little fanfare, mainly because the letter grades don’t carry as much meaning as it once did. The state board uses the letter grades to rate school performance and, if needed, will intervene in, or place enrollment caps on, schools showing poor academic performance.
In Jasper County, Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley school corporations each received a B from the state in 2019, standing pat with grades each received the year before.
Independent Covenant Christian High School and DeMotte Christian each earned an A, the same as last year’s result.
This year’s grades were delayed several month while Indiana lawmakers crafted “hold harmless” legislation that protects schools from last spring’s poor ILEARN test results, which indicated only one-third of Hoosier students in grades 3-8 were on track to graduate high school prepared for college or a career.
“Consistent with the governor’s request and the action of the General Assembly, these grades reflect the higher of last year’s or this year’s grades as schools and corporations are ‘held harmless’ from the potentially negative impact of their students’ performance on ILEARN this spring,” B.J. Watts, board chair, said in a press release.
The “hold harmless” measure, signed last month by Gov. Eric Holcomb, gives schools that received a poor letter grade a two-year reprieve from intervention or enrollment caps.
The state took similar “hold harmless” action for grades issued assessing the 2014-15 school year after the introduction of the ISTEP+ exam.
Students’ performance on the state’s ILEARN exam makes up 50 percent of criteria used in determining a school’s state letter grade, and slightly more than one-third of Hoosier students (37.1 percent) met proficiency levels on the standardized test. ILEARN was administered for the first time last spring and replaced the ISTEP+ test.
ILEARN measures student achievement and growth according to Indiana Academic Standards. It is the summative accountability assessment for Indiana students and assesses ELA and math among students in grades 3-8, science in grades 4 and 6, and social studies among fifth graders.
Educators said last fall that the new ILEARN test is more rigorous than previous standardized tests because it is computer adaptive, meaning questions get more or less difficult as students get answers right or wrong, and focuses on different skills more closely linked to college and career readiness.
The law says a school’s grade for the 2018-19 school year may not be lower than that same school’s grade from the previous year. To determine the final 2018-19 grade for each school, the Indiana Department of Education awarded schools the higher of the two grades.
According to the latest report card, about 85 percent of Indiana schools received a C or better.
Rensselaer Central High School, Van Rensselaer Elementary and the primary school each received B’s, while the Rensselaer Middle School received a C — similar to 2018’s grades.
At Kankakee Valley, the high school earned an A, while KV middle and primary schools, and DeMotte and Wheatfield elementary schools each received B’s — as each did a year ago.