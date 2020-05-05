RENSSELAER — The Jasper County REMC Nesius Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Bruce and Sharon Nesius in 1998. Three students per year have been awarded the scholarships since that time, totaling $33,000 in help toward tuition for children of REMC members.
A $500 scholarship is awarded to one candidate from Kankakee Valley High School, Rensselaer Central High School, and one from all other high schools and home-schools. The scholarship candidate must be a son, daughter or legal ward of a Jasper County REMC member. This year, the $500 scholarships have been awarded to Lyriel Steinberg of KVHS, Alexander Gull of RCHS and Brenna McKay of W-C.
Lyriel plans to attend Manchester University to study elementary education and social work. Alexander will attend Dominican University in Illinois to study mechanical engineering and Brenna will attend Purdue North-central to study special education teaching.
Jasper County REMC wishes all of the scholarship applicants and recipients good luck with their first year of college!