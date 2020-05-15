JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County REMC has collaborated with local media outlets to offer businesses owned by REMC members the opportunity to receive an incentive when buying advertising through the end of June.
The group hopes to help 40-60 REMC member-owned businesses with this promotion.
If an REMC member-owned business wants to buy advertising from May 18 through June 30, they may be eligible for a $50 incentive from Jasper County REMC through the media outlets. Brothers Broadcasting and the managers of the Rensselaer Republican and Kankakee Valley Post News have agreed to participate in the short-term REMC promotion.
Jasper County REMC Marketing/Member Services Manager, Stephanie Johnson, said, “We developed this program to support our REMC members who own local businesses and might be tight on funds to promote the re-opening of their companies.”
There are many businesses in the area that are owned by REMC members who employ people, provide products and services and need to get back up and running. Advertising is imperative to achieve that goal.
Another goal of the collaboration is to help the media outlets ramp up after some advertisers paused their schedules during the COVID-19 shutdown.
In that regard, Johnson mentioned, “As a corporation who needs every avenue to reach our audience, supporting our local media outlets is also very important to us.”
REMC members who own a local business and want to advertise with local media, should call a radio and newspaper sales representative for more information about the program. Each REMC member-owned business will be able to use the incentive one time for a radio contract and one time for a newspaper contract.
There are limited funds available, so businesses should call the media right away. For newspaper, call Rensselaer Republican at 219-866-5111 or the KV Post-News at 219-987-5111. For radio, call Steve Touhy at 219-866-4104.
The Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) was formed in 1938 and is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative based in Rensselaer, Indiana. This Touchstone Energy cooperative serves over 8,800 meters across almost 1,200 miles of line in Jasper, Newton, White, Starke, Pulaski and Porter counties. The goal of the cooperative is to provide their members with reliable electric service at the lowest cost possible.