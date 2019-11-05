Recipients

Round-Up Grant recipients pictured are Aidan Geleott for St. Augustine Church, Adam Collard for Boy Scout Troop 151, Angela Boezeman for DeMotte Elementary second graders, Melvin Wireman for Rensselaer Central High School math classes, Linda Duttlinger for Wheatfield Sorrowful Mother Church Food Pantry, Dana Pampel for Fountain Park, Bryce Tanner for RCHS welding classes, Jenny Boget for the Prairie Arts Council's Alternative School Planning Committee, Alesia Klauer and Dina Pendergrass for Night to Shine, Sarah Redlin for RCHS After Prom and Christy Musch and Sean Eenigenburg for the Jasper Newton County Special Olympics. 

 Photo by Nick Fiala

RENSSELAER — The Jasper County REMC recently awarded its latest quarterly Operation Round-up grants. According to the organization, this fund allows individual members to contribute just about $6 annually, by rounding up their monthly electric bills to the nearest dollar.

For this quarter, there was a noticeably high number of recipients. Member Services Coordinator Stephanie Johnson said that she believes this is because of the need for funding with local school projects. 

"I think the schools have found our grant program," Johnson said. "We issued to six different school projects. So I think that had a lot to do with it. The teachers are seeking out money for special projects. And they're looking to us to fill that need. We're glad to do it."

The local REMC will issue grants to the next round of recipients in January. 

