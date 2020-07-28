JASPER COUNTY — Are overdue fines keeping you from visiting your local library? If they are, we have good news for you! We are no longer charging overdue fines for late returns, and all past overdue fines have been forgiven.
At Jasper County Public Library we recognized that overdue fines were creating barriers to library use and we wanted to remove those barriers. You don’t need to do a thing. Overdue fines have been automatically forgiven. With no overdue fines, it will now be easier than ever to borrow materials and get reading, get listening, get viewing once again!
Please note that patrons are still responsible for lost and/or damaged items, collection agency fees, and overdue fines for hotspots. Going fine free is another way we inform, enrich and empower our diverse community.