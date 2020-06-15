Let us bring the library to you with Jasper County Public Library’s walking books service
Are you confined at home and unable to visit your local library? Let us bring the library to you! The Jasper County Public Library will deliver library materials to and pick up library materials from homebound residents.
You may request the following types of materials: books, magazines, audio books, music CDs, movies, and computer software. Our Walking Books Service is available to residents of the Jasper County Public Library service district who are homebound, either on a permanent or temporary basis.
Books, magazines, audio books, computer software, non-fiction videos, and CDs will circulate for 6 weeks, with one renewal of three weeks when necessary. Entertainment video due dates will align with delivery dates.
Staff will arrive at residence and place a phone call from their vehicle indicating they are ready to deliver items and the patron is to stay inside until staff are back in their vehicle or 6 feet away for social distancing.
Items will be placed in a reusable/sanitized bag and placed in front of the door of the walking book patron. The doorbell will be rung (or door knocked) so that the patron knows the bag has been delivered. Staff will return to their vehicle or social distance 6 feet away and watch patron retrieve bag of items.
In addition, our library website is available 24/7 and allows quick access to our online catalog, research resources, lists of new library materials, our Community Resource Guide and much, much more. For more information, please call the Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, or Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774. Visit us online at www.myjcpl.org.
Jasper County Public Library to host virtual summer reading program for all ages
In consideration of COVID-19 public health emergency and social distancing, the Jasper County Public Library has restructured its Summer Reading Program. This year’s program, "Imagine Your Story" will be held virtually July 1 - 31, and will feature an online tool to track your reading called Engaged Patrons Online Summer Reading Program. This tool will be available for kids entering grades k-5, teens entering grades 6-12, and adults 18 and over.
All ages can register at www.myjcpl.org/summer-reading to get started tracking their reading minutes. Children and teens will have the opportunity to win prizes and can be entered into a grand prize drawing at the end of the program.
Children in the K-5 Online Summer Reading Program will be able to watch a performance by Science Tellers on a special website.
A Preschool Bingo sheet for ages 2-5 will be available to download from our website or picked up from the library. The Preschool Bingo sheet includes all five early literacy skills: singing, talking, reading, writing, and playing. Once the card is completed, kids will return it to the library to earn prizes.
Our youth services staff is currently creating a virtual program for teens to attend as well. Be watching for more information to come.
Adults will have the opportunity to win weekly prizes and be entered into a grand prize drawing at the end of the program. For every book, magazine, or audiobook read or listened to adults will get an entry into the drawings. E-materials count too, so don’t forget to check out our materials on Overdrive/Libby and Hoopla.
If you prefer, participants of all ages, may contact the library and make arrangements to pick up a paper version of the summer reading program. For more information, call the Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, or Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774. Visit us online at www.myjcpl.org.