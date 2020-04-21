RENSSELAER — Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) and WorkOne Northwest Indiana look to aid the community, both its residents and businesses, through the trying times created by the COVID-19 Crisis. Industries deemed “essential” by state and federal governments maybe looking to hire more employees to meet increased demand for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Groceries, medicine, warehouse and delivery services may be among the industries looking for additional workers during the ongoing crisis.
The goal of this partnership and effort will be to connect displaced workers, due to recent layoffs created by COVID-19, and employers who are looking to fill immediate labor force needs. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for job opportunities.
Both JCEDO and WorkOne anticipate there will be several local employers that are currently hiring and will be looking to fill either new, or existing vacancies in their workforce. Job seekers are encouraged to set up a profile at www.indianacareerconnect.com, and upload a resume. Please use the job order numbers that correspond with the position to apply for jobs. If assistance is needed with a resume or with applying, please contact WorkOne at 219-866-4330.
Immediate open positions:
Belstra - Laborer (Job Order # 9326958)
Talbert Manufacturing - Painters (Job order# 9326960), Welders (Job order# 9326961), Maintenance (Job order# 9326963)
“We know that the current situation related to COVID-19 is unprecedented and there is no how-to guidebook for our community to navigate what is happening,” said JCEDO Executive Director, Stephen Eastridge. He continued “So it’s our goal as the economic development organization to continue to be a facilitator that helps our businesses and residents make the connections, they need in order to grow through this crisis. For this effort, that means connecting displaced workers with available job openings through WorkOne.”
For more information, please contact the JCEDO office at (219) 866-3080, fax (219) 866-3010.