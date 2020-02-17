RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) has finalized the acquisition of the downtown property located at 104 W. Washington Street. In the immediate aftermath of the Town Mall fire, JCEDO was in need for a permanent solution of its office location. While JCEDO had already been evaluating potential sites for a future office relocation, the Town Mall fire forced JCEDO to accelerate its decision-making process.
“This is new and exciting territory for JCEDO,” said JCEDO Chairman, Rodney Urbano. He continued, “Our organization has long wanted to make a big splash in the community and contribute to its growth. Our plans for this property and our future investment into it shows that we are serious about the growth of our community.”
With the purchase of the property complete, JCEDO is set to begin an extensive renovation of the entire property. While there are still many obstacles, it is anticipated that JCEDO will be in its new office as soon as June of this year with the project expected to wrap up by October. In addition to the purchase of the building, JCEDO anticipates a capital investment of approximately $215,000 into the property. This will result in not only the creation of new office space for JCEDO, but also the creation for approximately 1,300 sf of commercial retail space that will be available for lease.
“This is a massive step forward for JCEDO as an organization,” said JCEDO Executive Director, Stephen Eastridge. He went on to say, “Making this kind of commitment shows that JCEDO is serious about growing Jasper County. Not only will the result of this project be a new, updated office space for JCEDO, but we will also create commercial/retail space that will contribute to the future vibrancy of Downtown Rensselaer and Jasper County.”
For more information, please contact the JCEDO office at (219) 866-3080.