JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Board of Commissioners will delay the opening of the courthouse to the public until its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 3.
The decision came after Gov. Eric Holcomb hit the pause button on Phase 5 of his plan to reopen the state last week. The state is scheduled to open completely in mid-July.
It was also announced that the commissioners’ joint meeting with the county council, set for later this month at the Jasper County Fairgrounds, will need to be moved. The boards plan to utilize space in the former youth center on Sparling Avenue instead.