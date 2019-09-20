Marriage Licenses:
Sept. 17
Austin Stoker, 23, to Danielle Collard, 24, both of Rensselaer
Michael Warran, 43, to Nicole Ridge, 35, both of Rensselaer
Sept. 16
Zachary Fraley, 29, of Wheatfield, to Blair Kickert, 23, of Rensselaer
Christopher Cappelletti, 46, to Rhonda Hennin, 43, both of DeMotte
Sept. 13
Victor Acosta, 26, of Francesville, to Charity Zerbel, 29, of Medaryville
Building Permits:
Sept. 16
Caribbean Pools Of Schererville: Inground pool, David Andree, 10027 Eagle Ct., DeMotte, Sandy Pines Golf Course, Walker Twp.
Brandon Bohnerth and Heather Cole: Dwelling and post frame at 1400 N., west of 500 W., north side, Wheatfield Twp.
Circuit Court Civil:
Sept. 18
Centier Bank v. Heirs of the Estate of Judith A. Czlonka Dec, subject to the rights of etc., Scott Czlonka, Vicki Anello et al
Sept. 17
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Jeff Schultz, Jeffrey Donovan, Kevin Lee Misch et al
Midland Funding, LLC v. Jeff Anderson
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Peter Krol Jr.
Sept. 16
Judie Hammack, Ferd Hammack v. Stan Ketchum
Midland Funding, LLC v. Mark Peterson
Midland Funding, LLC v. Jaime Kenning
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Marilyn Roche
Citibank, N.A. v. Verne Sampson
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Elizabeth Ruuska, Eric Ruuska, Beneficial Indiana Inc. d/b/a Beneficial Mortgage Co. Et Al
Sarah A Cannon v. Cleopha E. Malott
Sept. 13
In Re: The marriage of Cassie M. Myers and Joshua Myers
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Keely Nelson
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. LVNV Funding LLC as assignee
Brandie L Garrison v. David Wiener
Sept. 12
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. John Fannin
State Farm Bank, F.S.B. v. The unknown heirs at law of Loretta R. Bledsoe deceased, occupants of 5234 N Us Hwy 231
Midland Funding, LLC v. Nicole Whitlock
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Whitney Gamiel
Rensselaer Creekside v. Jonathan Haberlin, Felicia Chandlier, Sandra Kuykendall, Torrance Kuykendall
Rensselaer Creekside v. Glenn Heffron, Brandy Elkins
Rensselaer Creekside v. James Schroll, Kayla Custer
Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Ashley Kennedy
Sept. 11
In Re: The marriage of Nickolas C. Mackall and Erin N. Mackall
Circuit Court Superior:
Sept. 18
Discover Bank v. Nancy Yawn
Sept. 17
Bank Of America, N.A. v. Jeffrey Kirch
Bank Of America, N.A. v. Jeffrey Kirch
Sept. 13
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, as assignee of Comenity Bank v. Shane Crowley
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Alex McCallister Sr.
Sept. 12
Investment Retrievers, Inc. v. Nancy Castro, Dream Homes LLC d/b/a Jason DeYoung Construction
Sept. 11
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chris Garland
Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Danielle Frigo
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Anje Klootwyk
Sept. 10
In Re: The marriage of Ryleigh P. Widner and Kolton T. Widner