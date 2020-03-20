Jasper County Court News

Circuit Court
March 18
River Terrace MHP vs. Michael Dart, small claims
March 17
In Re: The marriage of Michelle Bridges and Michael Alvarado Jr., domestic relations with children
Tricia Cotner vs. James G. Wakefield III d/b/a Christian Clinic, civil tort
March 16
In Re: The marriage of Scott Nikolas and Angie Nikolas, domestic relations without children
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Matthew Pope, civil collection
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Tricia Neeley, civil collection
DeMotte State Bank vs. James Mantz, Michael J. Mantz, mortgage foreclosure
March 13
In Re: The marriage of William D. Toosley and Valerie N. Toosley, domestic relations without children
In Re: The marriage of Melissa Hendrix and David Hendrix, domestic relations without children
March 12
Rebecca Dortch vs. Family Express Corporation, civil tort
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Lisa Deistler, civil collection
March 11
Alan M. Purintun vs. Mike Cook, small claims
March 10
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Alexadria Flick, Mikel Shaw, civil collection
Horizon Bank vs. Gabrielle Henry, civil collection
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Michelle L. Younce, small claims
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Karen A. Woods, small claims
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Christina L. Barker, small claims
Aldo M. Largura, D.D.S. vs. Dana Kornacki, David Kornacki, small claims
March 9
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jeffrey R. Byrd, civil collection
Rent-A-Center vs. Jeremiah Schwanke, small claims
Rent-A-Center vs. Karena Price, small claims
American Rental vs. Nicholas Bright, small claims
Robert C. Searer vs. Samantha Johnson, small claims (eviction)
Leestma Medical Clinic, Inc. vs. Rachelle Hal, small claims
Leestma Medical Clinic, Inc. vs. Jillian Ollom, small claims
Leestma Medical Clinic, Inc. vs. Jessica Yaeger, small claims
Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Fina Northcutt, small claims
Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Ryan Hansen, small claims
Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Jason Swigon, small claims
March 6
In Re: The marriage of Kristin M. Bradley and Gregory A. Bradley, domestic relations with children
Jasper County Court News
Superior Court 1
March 18
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Glen DeWees, civil collection
US Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity vs. Rodney Boring, Jennifer A. Hughes, mortgage foreclosure
March 17
Pierce Fisher vs. Consolidated Insurance Company d/b/a Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, civil tort
Cheryl Randall, David Randall vs. Shelbi Leroy, civil tort
March 16
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Catherine Eich, cinvil collection
March 12
Regina Coulter vs. EMC Insurance Companies, civil tort
March 11
In Re: The marriage of Caroline Lynch and Troy Jay Lynch, domestic relations without children
Midland Funding LLC vs. Janice Patton, civil collection
Absolute Resolutions vs. Danielle Urban, civil collection
March 10
In Re: The marriage of Nyonda Shields and Samuel G. Shields, domestic relations without children
March 9
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Vickie Valois, civil collection
March 6
In Re: The marriage of Glynn W. Davis and Melinda Davis, domestic relations without children
Deere and Company vs. Cameron Stansberry, civil collection