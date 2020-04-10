Court news

March 19-April 9

Jasper County Circuit Court

April 9

In Re: The marriage of Heather Campbell and Robert Campbell, domestic relations with children.

CommunityWide Federal Credit Union vs. Stephan Barnhart, civil collection.

April 8

In Re: The marriage of Jillian Uzelac and Nicholas Uzelac, domestic relations without children.

April 7

CommunityWide Federal Credit Union vs. Joseph Valois, civil collection.

March 27

GEICO a/s/o Renee Wohlgemuth vs. Edward McAuliffe, USF Holland LLC, civil tort.

March 26

In Re: The marriage of Allie Owens and Dain Owens, domestic relations without children.

March 19

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Willie Barbee, civil collection.

Jasper County Superior Court 1

April 8

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Tonya McCaliister, civil collection.

April 6

Connie J. Raska vs. Carla Arndt, civil collection.

April 3

Calvary SPV I, LLC as assignee of Citibank, N.A. vs. Andrea Korniak, civil collection

April 1

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Jason Hisick, civil collection.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kelly Williams, civil collection.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Glenda Schoon, civil collection.

March 30

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Judith Perry, civil collection.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Anthony Clark, civil collection.

March 26

In Re: The marriage of Robert F. Poynter II and Sonja Lee Marie Poynter, domestic relations without children.

March 24

Discover Bank vs. Jason Hisick Jr., civil collection.

March 20

Calvary SPV I, LLC as assignee of Citibank, N.A. vs. Joseph Valois, civil collection.

March 19

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Christopher Scoleri, civil collection.

Tags