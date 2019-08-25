Court

Marriage Licenses:

Aug. 20

Nikita Feig, 30, of Springfield, Ill., to Dustin Cole, 28, of Wheatfield

Aug. 19

Emma Abbring, 21, of Wheatfield, to Troy Pentland, 24, of Royal Center

Mercedes Gentry, 26, to Joshua Webb, 26, both of Rensselaer

Aug. 16

Kenneth Graf, 25, of Remington, to Sophie Getz, 20, of Wolcott

Building Permits:

Aug. 22

David and Marcella Marlatt, garage at 7985 N. 300 E., Wheatfield, Gillam Twp

Autumn Builders, Rensselaer, post frame for Gary and Connie Tow of Rensselaer at 900 W., south of 100 South, west side, Newton Twp

Aug. 19

Island Grove, DeMotte, mfg homeat 9280 Bermuda Drive, DeMotte, Island Grove MHC, Keener Twp: Lot 92 and Lot 90

Aug. 16

Nick and Patti Steinke, Rensselaer, above ground pool, 300 S., East Of 1000 W., north side, Newton Twp

Brian and Brenda Fox, Rensselaer, post frame at St. Rd. 14, east of 420 West, north side, Barkley Twp

Jesse Ashcroft, DeMotte, above-ground pool, 9841 E. Rustic Drive, DeMotte, Tanglewood Subdivision, Keener Twp

Matthew and Rhonda Sorrells, shed, 9720 W. State Rd 10, DeMotte, DeMotte Farms, Keener Twp

Circuit Court Civil:

Aug. 21

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Shawna Duncan

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A v. Richard Courneya, Midland Funding LLC

Aug. 20

Richard Lloyd v. Shawn Gardner

Madison Cottages v. Amanda Wells

Aug. 19

Dawn Toppen, Bruce Toppen v. Jesse Owsley

Aug. 16

In Re: The marriage of Taylor Koedyker and Patrick Koedyker

Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Victor Pedroza

Aug. 15

In Re: The marriage of Annemarie Miller and Kyle Miller

Patricia Dinga v. Crystal Saylers

Circuit Court Superior:

Aug. 22

Snap-On Credit LLC v. Patricia Burchett

Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Jackie Eaton

Aug. 21

TD Bank USA, N.A. as successor in interest to Target National Bank v. James Bridges

Franciscan Alliance, Inc v. Stacey Hass

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennifer Hemphill

Jarvis R Brown v. Joseph L. Fox, Pressure Vessel Services, Inc., PVS Transportation, Inc.Et Al

Aug. 20

In Re: The marriage of John C. Lerner and Elaine V. Lerner

Bank Of America, N.A. v. Leeann Flores

Aug. 19

In Re: The marriage of Terry L Scripter and Janet K Scripter

Synchrony Bank v. Kim Spillers

Martez Doss v. Pressure Vessel Services, Inc., PVS Transportation, Inc., PVS Chemicals, Inc.Et Al

Aug. 16

Synchrony Bank v. Lindsey Massoth

Aug. 15

Discover Bank v. Lavern Sampson

Tags