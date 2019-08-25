Marriage Licenses:
Aug. 20
Nikita Feig, 30, of Springfield, Ill., to Dustin Cole, 28, of Wheatfield
Aug. 19
Emma Abbring, 21, of Wheatfield, to Troy Pentland, 24, of Royal Center
Mercedes Gentry, 26, to Joshua Webb, 26, both of Rensselaer
Aug. 16
Kenneth Graf, 25, of Remington, to Sophie Getz, 20, of Wolcott
Building Permits:
Aug. 22
David and Marcella Marlatt, garage at 7985 N. 300 E., Wheatfield, Gillam Twp
Autumn Builders, Rensselaer, post frame for Gary and Connie Tow of Rensselaer at 900 W., south of 100 South, west side, Newton Twp
Aug. 19
Island Grove, DeMotte, mfg homeat 9280 Bermuda Drive, DeMotte, Island Grove MHC, Keener Twp: Lot 92 and Lot 90
Aug. 16
Nick and Patti Steinke, Rensselaer, above ground pool, 300 S., East Of 1000 W., north side, Newton Twp
Brian and Brenda Fox, Rensselaer, post frame at St. Rd. 14, east of 420 West, north side, Barkley Twp
Jesse Ashcroft, DeMotte, above-ground pool, 9841 E. Rustic Drive, DeMotte, Tanglewood Subdivision, Keener Twp
Matthew and Rhonda Sorrells, shed, 9720 W. State Rd 10, DeMotte, DeMotte Farms, Keener Twp
Circuit Court Civil:
Aug. 21
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Shawna Duncan
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A v. Richard Courneya, Midland Funding LLC
Aug. 20
Richard Lloyd v. Shawn Gardner
Madison Cottages v. Amanda Wells
Aug. 19
Dawn Toppen, Bruce Toppen v. Jesse Owsley
Aug. 16
In Re: The marriage of Taylor Koedyker and Patrick Koedyker
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Victor Pedroza
Aug. 15
In Re: The marriage of Annemarie Miller and Kyle Miller
Patricia Dinga v. Crystal Saylers
Circuit Court Superior:
Aug. 22
Snap-On Credit LLC v. Patricia Burchett
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Jackie Eaton
Aug. 21
TD Bank USA, N.A. as successor in interest to Target National Bank v. James Bridges
Franciscan Alliance, Inc v. Stacey Hass
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennifer Hemphill
Jarvis R Brown v. Joseph L. Fox, Pressure Vessel Services, Inc., PVS Transportation, Inc.Et Al
Aug. 20
In Re: The marriage of John C. Lerner and Elaine V. Lerner
Bank Of America, N.A. v. Leeann Flores
Aug. 19
In Re: The marriage of Terry L Scripter and Janet K Scripter
Synchrony Bank v. Kim Spillers
Martez Doss v. Pressure Vessel Services, Inc., PVS Transportation, Inc., PVS Chemicals, Inc.Et Al
Aug. 16
Synchrony Bank v. Lindsey Massoth
Aug. 15
Discover Bank v. Lavern Sampson