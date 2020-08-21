RENSSELAER — August is the time of year when the county council begins the process for the next year’s budget, starting with the largest for the sheriff’s departments, which include the sheriff’s office, jail and dispatch. They also heard from the county coroner’s office and circuit and superior court budgets.
Deputy Coroner Andy Boersma, who is also the coroner-elect, brought the coroner’s office budget to the council. He said the budget for autopsies has remained steady, but they have had more than the usual amount of autopsies this year. He said toxicology testing has slightly increased, but the state does reimburse if opiates are suspected.
Coroner’s deputies are paid $225 for each call they respond to, and that hasn’t changed over the last 16 years he said. “We go with what we get, and if we run out, we come back to the council,” he continued.
They have had more expenses for masks, gloves and shoe coverings due to the coronavirus and the coroner and deputies have to take more precautions.
Judge Russell Bailey said the biggest changes to the court’s budget will be part time salaries because of the back log created by the virus and the work needed to get caught up. The courts resumed hearings in person on Monday, Aug. 17, after closing to all but emergency cases since March. He expects the budget for meals and lodging will also increase, as well as the need to hire interpreters for many of the hearings. He said this year, they have had to hire a Polish interpreter, Spanish interpreter and one for a deaf person. “It’s a cost we have to incur,” he said.
Councilman Gary Fritts said they may have a hard time adding to the part time pay. Bailey said they will probably need more in overtime than in part time pay, and he said he is now fully staffed. He also said the courtrooms will need to have maintenance done that has been put off including benches that need fixing.
“There will be additional costs for transcription due to additional trials,” he added.
Sheriff Pat Williamson gave each of the council members a sheet explaining increases to the budget and how much money was reimbursed to the county so far this year. Fritts said, “These are all increases. Where's the decreases?”
Williamson retorted, “Is there ever decreases?”
With seven budgets, Williamson said, it can be confusing. He explained the department has 25 vehicles for him and the deputies. Ten of those have over 100,000 miles, and six of those have over 130,000 miles. He said they like to get up to 150,000 miles on the Chargers and Crown Victorias and 175,000 on the trucks and SUVs before they are traded in or repurposed. They have two Chargers that were repurposed to inmate transportation that have 160K and 180K and have four transportation vehicles in the fleet.
He said they are in the process of repurposing a 2014 Dodge Caravan used for surveillance. The technology on the van is old but can be put to use elsewhere and then the van will be added to the transportation fleet because it has low mileage. “We are pushing them mileage limit on some of the vehicles,” he said, “Other than raises, vehicles are where the costs are.”
Meal costs for the jail have increased, however, due to the virus, the number of people housed at the jail has decreased. He explained they save money by purchasing whole hogs from local sources, and having them butchered to ground meat for meals, but with the virus shutting down major packing plants, causing back ups at smaller meat packing plants, they aren’t able to do that currently. He said they also save money by growing a lot of their own vegetables during the season.
Institutional supplies have increased with the added need for gloves and personal protective equipment.
Since the Indiana Supreme Court has reinstated bonds, he expects the number of inmates will increase in the coming months. The current population was at 63, and the average is 80. “I anticipate we’ll go back to that,” he said.
Construction on the solar field that will lower electrical costs once it is paid has begun.
In the dispatch department, Williamson said there is change over due to the high stress job. He’s had some of the dispatchers go from full time to part time, and one is on maternity leave. “It’s very volatile and a very demanding job,” he said. He is trying to hold down over time to save money. There are reimbursements to the county for dispatch from the state using 911 funds.
Williamson explained how the coronavirus has affected the deputies. He said they have to glove up and “mask up” while taking people outside to talk. They aren’t allowed to have information on where those testing positive are located in the county, so they always have to take precautions. The deputies have to decontaminate at the end of their shifts so they don’t take home any germs to their families.
With the recent protests in the county and elsewhere, Williamson said they have had help from neighboring counties and provided help as well. “There’s been a shift in support for law enforcement,” he said. “It’s a struggle.”
He would like to have a 10% increase in wages for the deputies who put themselves in harm’s way he said. “I want to keep the people I have,” he continued. He does have one deputy possibly leaving for a job with the U.S. Marshal Service and another who will be retiring.
Giving the staff raises will help keep them on the department roster. “I appreciate all you do for these men and women,” he told the council. “They deserve a pay raise.”
Through money saving in transportation and technology, Williamson hopes to be able to provide the raises.
Council President Rein Bontreger said, “It’s nice to see the actual hard numbers that are returned.”
“We’re out of the gate, off and running, rounding the first curve on the budgets,” he said as the council continued the meeting to resume the next morning for more budget hearings.