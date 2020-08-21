RENSSELAER — At Tuesday (Aug. 18) night’s meeting of the Jasper County Council, Animal Control Director Mark Sinclair asked the board for an additional $21,000 to cover part time pay for the remainder of the year, and said he would be asking for another $10,000 next month. Sinclair said every year, he has to ask for additional funds for pay roll because the council won’t approved the amount he’s requested in the annual budget.
Council members were reluctant to agree to the amount and questioned why he needed that much money. Sinclair explained there are four part-time employees who work up to 28 hours a week. One employee, who works the weekends, also fills in during the week to keep the others at the 28 hour threshold.
Each morning, he said, they clean for two or three hours before the shelter opens to the public, and again after closing. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It takes at least two people to clean up after the animals each day. He has taken $10,000 from his salary to pay his part time help, and is asking to replace that amount at next month’s meeting.
Councilman Gary Fritts asked if he has tapped into his volunteer list. Sinclair said the volunteers are more than happy to come and play with the dogs and cats at the shelter but are unreliable when it comes to cleaning. He said the number of animals at the shelter does not change the amount of time needed to clean.
Councilman Paul Norwine asked Sinclair if he too cleans the shelter. “I think there’s over-staffing,” he said. Sinclair disagreed saying they were understaffed.
Steve Jordan said the county was spending about $200 per animal just in payroll alone.
Council President Rein Bontreger suggested reducing the hours the shelter is open to the public to save money on staff pay. He said the council could reduce the original requested amount to $10,000 to replenish Sinclair’s salary used to pay the part time staff at that time, and talk about the additional amount next month. “The reality is it’s hard for the council to give you what your desire is,” he told Sinclair. He said reduce the hours and if the employees don’t like it, they can blame the council.
The council agreed to give Animal Control $10,000, and asked Sinclair to present an alternate time schedule at the next meeting.
Fritts said the council wasn’t scrutinizing Sinclair’s work. “You’re doing a good job out there,” he told him.
The council granted Judge John Potter’s request for $12,600 to pay a court reporter for the remainder of the year, which he discussed with the council at their July meeting.
They also agreed to additional funds to the county’s Emergency Management Agency, which were all reimbursable after payment. Director Karen Wilson asked for $5,000 to pay for a tabletop training done on Aug. 6, $5,000 for emergency supplies and $20,000 for disaster supplies and to pay IUPUI for updating the county’s hazardous materials mitigation plan, which was required by the Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security, which will reimburse the county for those amounts through a grant program.
Wilson said it normally takes 30 to 45 days to receive the reimbursements, but with COVID, that may be up to 60 days.
She also said the hazardous materials training held on Aug. 6 was well attended, and the fire at NIPSCO revealed some issues they hadn’t known about. “We are addressing that,” she said.
The county recorder’s request for $1,300 was also approved for the perpetuation account and office supplies.