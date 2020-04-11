RENSSELAER — There are 35 seats in the Commissioners’ Room at the Jasper County Courthouse.
During a remote meeting on the video conferencing app Zoom on Monday, there were 30 people who checked in to listen or watch the county’s three commissioners conduct monthly business.
“Usually, we don’t have 30 people show up at one of our normal meetings,” commission President Kendell Culp said. “I think the more ways we can involve the public, the better. This way is pretty convenient.”
When a person enters the meeting remotely, their phone number appears on the screen, Culp said. Zoom also keeps track of who is watching the meeting.
It was the first time county officials conducted business remotely, with all three commissioners chiming in from their homes. Besides Culp, Vice President Jim Walstra and Commissioner Dick Maxwell were on the call Monday.
County officials continue to create ways to keep the public informed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was told that if we had a commissioner show up at the courthouse,” Culp said, “we would have to open it up the public. So we all stayed home.”
The meeting continued without any interruptions from start to finish, Culp said. He and his wife, Tammy, tested out the Zoom app, which charges a monthly fee, during a farmer’s market meeting on March 31.
“My wife was pretty familiar with it,” Culp said. ”And we had an IT guy there just in case.”
Culp did add that it would have been better if he had someone, other than himself, checking the Zoom screen to see if a listener had checked in. Zoom features a chat room and a waiting room which are opened by a person conducting the meeting.
“It would be good to have another person keeping an eye on those icons on the screen,” Culp said. “Then you could allow a person in who is waiting to enter the conference or those who are waiting in the chat room if they have comments.”
DeMotte Town Council is considering how it will meet this month as well as the KV School Board meeting, which will be held on April 20, at 5 p.m.