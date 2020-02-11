JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson asked the Jasper County Commissioners to assist his department in retaining the services of Dr. Chad Pulver, a psychologist who works with inmates at the county jail.
Williamson was present at Monday morning’s meeting to ask that $17,000 be allocated as part of a matching grant to pay Pulver for his services.
Pulver coordinates an addiction treatment program in a pair of therapeutic pods at JCSD. He treats “willing inmates to make better choices regarding their addiction or behaviors,” Williamson said in a recent Facebook post.
The program allows inmates who become employed after treatment to come back to a jail setting to attend group therapy for 90 days or once every week for 12 weeks to help strengthen their choices regarding addiction and emotions, Williamson added.
“We currently have 33 inmates involved in the program,” Williamson told the commissioners. “We could see that number approach 40. It’s about half of the inmate population. It really seems to work out.”
The commissioners approved Williamson’s request.
• The commissioners also approved phone and internet upgrades at the bank annex, which houses the prosecutor’s office and child support and probation offices.
• Costs for lawn care at government properties and carpet cleaning at the courthouse were approved by the commissioners.
• Farm ground bids were opened for four parcels of land that abut county properties. The total acreage is around 270 and Korniak Brothers of Rensselaer was awarded the right to cash rent the land at a cost of $262 and change per acre.
• The commissioners listened to a golf cart usage request at Valley View Subdivision. The commissioners agreed carts should stay in the subdivision and can cross county and state roads but not travel along those roads.
• Listened to a proposal from Nicholas Messer and a group of citizens from other counties for the commissioners to provide Second Amendment sanctuary status for the county. Messer said he and his group are concerned that the state of Indiana will take away their rights to bear arms with present and future legislation. “We’re asking the county to get behind it and officially draw a line in the sand,” Messer said. “It’s more of a preemptive stand.” The commissioners were in support of a person’s right to defend himself, but didn’t feel the need to draw up a resolution at this time.
• The commissioners also listened patiently to Tina Frahm’s need to foster animals that are destined to be destroyed at the county’s animal shelter. She discovered that the shelter will often destroy animals due to overpopulation, but is willing to step in and save those animals. “I want to foster those animals and get somebody to adopt them,” she said, adding, “I’m here to fight for them.” However, she would like the county to waive or reduce the $50 fee charged by the shelter for animal adoption since she is not adopting but saving those animals.
“I can’t afford to pay $50 each time,” she said. She was told to approach the commissioners with her problem, but commissioner President Kendall Culp suggested she take the matter to the shelter’s animal control board since it makes decisions on animal disposal and adoption fees.