Tuesday, February 11
Kevin Robert Humphrey, 42, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Wednesday, February 12
Christopher Wade Collins, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for parole violation.
Rex Wayne Gluth, 68, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for child molestation, fondling and touching a child under 14 years of age.
Richard Joseph Grant, 38, of Fort Wayne, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Leonard Joseph Hammond, 42, of Tinley Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Samantha Lynn Johnson, 22, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for resisting law enforcement and possessing a pistol with no permit.
Stephanie Nicole Parkinson, 26, of Wheatfield, was arrested for assisting a criminal.
Wendy M. Stone, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine.
Stephen D. Wilbert, 28, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Thursday, February 13
Brooke Shawntel Nicole Martinez, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Jasmine Nicole Parker, 35, of Plainfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Tyler Andrew Risner, 19, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for intimidation and domestic battery.
Stephanie Denise Sturgell, 37, of Chesterton, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Stephen Reid Wright, 42, of Wheatfield, was arrested for invasion of privacy.