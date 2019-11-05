RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Airport recently announced that it closed the deal on a Cessna 172M. Airport Manager Ray Seif stated that this plane will be used for instruction and rental “once the aircraft completes a couple of minor repairs and potentially a couple of upgrades.”
“This is the airport’s newest tool to help promote aviation locally,” Seif said. “We will hold a couple of Q&A sessions for anyone interested. Please share with anyone interested in renting an aircraft or learning how to fly.”