REMINGTON — The annual winter Jasper County 4-H tractor meeting was held Thursday, March 5, at the Case IH Bane/Welker Ag store in Remington. All members learned the importance of farm equipment safety, parts identification, and reviewed Tractor knowledge Test questions.
The 4-H tractor members would like to thank Ryan Cooley from Bane/Welker service in his help with practicing and teaching of parts ID.
All tractor project members get to compete at the Jasper County Fair Saturday, July 25, and the top three move on to district and even state competition. Any 4-H member interested in enhancing their tractor driving skills or want to learn, please contact any 4-H leader or the 4-H extension office to sign up today!