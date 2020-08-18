HAMMOND — The Indiana Welcome Center, located at 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond now offers state and federal identity services Monday through Thursday by appointment. Services include TSA Precheck and Enrollment; TWIC (Transportation Worker Identification Credential); HAZMAT (Hazardous Materials) Credentials, Birth Certify, digital fingerprinting, personal history checks and more.
IdentoGO Centers provide convenient, fast and accurate Live Scan fingerprinting services that may be required by a government agency or for employment. Trained Enrollment Agents ensure paperwork is in order, take fingerprints and process the request quickly. Results are returned in days rather than weeks. Other fingerprinting services include adoption, banking, child care, construction industry, financial services, health care and more.
IdentoGo employees are trained for maximum efficiency and accuracy and employees undergo comprehensive background checks. Employees also receive on-going training and provide the customer with the highest level of security.
Appointments can be scheduled at www.identogo.com or by calling 1-844-321-2124. You can set an online appointment by date, time or location that fits your schedule.