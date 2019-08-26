WHITE COUNTY — The Indiana State Department of Health issued a health alert notification Friday asking health care providers around the state to watch for patients complaining of — and seeking treatment for — severe respiratory illnesses.
The alert comes on the heels of recent news reports of numerous people falling ill — including a death Aug. 23 in Illinois — after allegedly vaping or dabbing (vaping marijuana oils, extracts or concentrates).
According to the alert, ISDH is investigating reports of 18 people with severe acute respiratory illness who reported recent vaping or dabbing. One, ISDH officals say, is an out-of-state person who was hospitalized in Indiana and is similar to cases being reported in other states.
None of the 18 reports have come from White or Jasper counties thus far, according to Marsha Oilar, registered nurse with the White County Health Department, and Debra Nagle, RN with the Jasper County Health Department.
Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling an aerosol, often referred to as vapor, which is produced by an e-cigarette or similar device. The term is used because e-cigarettes do not produce tobacco smoke, but rather an aerosol, often mistaken for water vapor, that actually consists of fine particles.
A vaping device typically consists of a mouthpiece, a battery, a cartridge for containing the e-liquid or e-juice, and a heating component for the device that is powered by a battery. When the device is used, the battery heats up the heating component, which turns the contents of the e-liquid into an aerosol that is inhaled into the lungs and then exhaled.
Susan Jordan, public health educator for the White County Health Department, said research has found that vape liquids include such chemicals and elements as nicotine, formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, nickel, tin and other heavy metals.
“(People) don’t realize that that’s not all that’s going into these things,” she said. “The nicotine salts are highly absorbed, so it’s even more highly absorbed than the combustible nicotine these (people) are getting. … People are having massive inflammatory responses. What is causing all of these cases? I’m sure everyone would love to know the answer to that.”
The Indiana cases, ISDH officials said, range from 16- to 65-year-old people — with 72 percent of those being male. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue and fever, as well as weight loss, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
The symptoms worsened, the agency stated, over a period of days or weeks before admission to a hospital. All patients were placed on oxygen; mechanical ventilation was reported on only a few of the Indiana cases.
“Had Illinois and Wisconsin (state health departments) not reached out to neighboring states and said, ‘Hey, this is what we’re seeing. Are you seeing the same thing?’ … I don’t think anyone wouldn’t be looking for a common denominator,” Jordan said.
People who have the aforementioned symptoms and a history of e-cigarette use are asked to seek medical immediate attention.
On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed three cases of severe lung illness possibly linked to vaping and an investigation into additional potential cases.
Nationally, about 193 possible cases of severe respiratory illness in people who report e-cigarette product use have now been reported in 22 states between June 28-Aug. 22.
“This is an ongoing investigation and the ISDH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and other states responding to reports of similar cases,” ISDH officials stated in the alert.
ISDH officials are requesting that healthcare providers who see patients with unexpected serious respiratory illness and who report a history of inhalation drug use in the previous 90 days — particularly those who vape — to report suspected cases to the local health department, who will then notify the ISDH, as soon as possible.
The alert states it is currently unknown what specific vape product(s) or chemicals may be linked to the illnesses, or where they were obtained. ISDH also asks healthcare providers if a patient has a vape product available and is willing to submit it for testing, the healthcare provider should notify ISDH.
Jordan said she is especially worried for young people who may be vaping. She and Oilar conduct periodic educational presentations at White County’s schools.
“At one of the schools we visited, someone said one of the student there goes through three pods (vape liquid holder) in a day,” she said, “which is more than three-plus packs of cigarettes’ worth of nicotine — and they wonder why they’re feeling ‘funny.’ The CDC is getting all kinds of calls because kids are getting into these things.”
Vaping devices come in all shapes, sizes and colors. Some may look like pens while newer models closely resemble USB flash drives, which make them easy to hide, especially among youth, from unsuspecting teachers and parents.