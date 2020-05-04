KENTLAND — After the Newton County Commissioners voted and declined to renew the leases for the Indiana Department of Child Services, and the Indiana Division of Family Resources at the Newton County Government Center in Morocco during the summer of 2018, ironically those two organizations are now making rent payments to one of those commissioners in their new location in Kentland.
The commissioners’ decision to not renew the leases for the two state agencies was based on a couple of factors.
“We want to use the space to consolidate some of our other county offices to the government center,” said Commissioner Kyle Conrad back in the summer of 2018. “We didn’t have good communication with DCS and have had some issues. It was a difficult lease to maintain.”
“The DFR and DCS offices were not always a good fit among other county offices,” replied Conrad to a list of questions from the Enterprise recently. “It never made sense to rent to the state and then pay rent for Soil and Water and maintain the Collins Memorial Building for EMA. We are now moving dispatch to Morocco and moving the building department into a portion of the old state area, with more renovations and moves to come.”
Conrad did not comment on what specific issues the county had with the state agencies, and on Feb. 3, 2020, he purchased the building at 207 N 7th Street in Kentland from Grand Prairie Farms for $605,000. The two agencies started moving into the building Sept. 27, 2019, with a 10-year lease agreement taking effect Oct. 1, 2019, according to Noelle Russell, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Child Services.
According to Conrad, his interest in the building started Aug. 30, 2019, a month before the lease was officially in effect, when he learned the building was for sale and it had a long-term lease with the State of Indiana.
Conrad pointed out to the Newton County Enterprise that his interest was “16 months after voting to not renew their lease and them looking for a new location.”
The two 10-year leases of the agencies at 207 N. 7th St. are extremely lucrative with nearly $10,000 a month rent being paid by the state. The terms for the DCS lease shows monthly rent at $7,864.73 for 5,317 square feet ($17.75 per square foot), a substantial increase from the $2,360.42 a month rent paid to Newton County for 2,750 square feet in the government center at $10.30 per square foot.
The terms for Indiana Division of Family Resources’ lease show monthly rent at $1,917 at $17.75 per square foot for 1,296 square feet an increase from $1,060.30 a month at $9.22 per square foot for 1,380 square feet at the government center.
The leases were negotiated and approved between Grand Prairie Farms. The lease amendment to change the landlord to Conrad Enterprises, LLC was fully executed on Feb. 20, according to Russell.
The news of the business transaction and the fact that a commissioner who voted to boot the agencies out of the government center is now collecting rent from them may raise some people’s eyebrows, but everything appears to have been done legally and without being a conflict of interest violation.
“There is no state statute that an elected official can’t make a good business decision in his private life,” said Steve Key, Hoosier State Press Association Executive Director and General Counsel. “Unless he knew at the time he voted to not renew their leases that he would be acquiring that building and the state agencies would be moving into it, there is no violation there.”
Conrad agrees with that view.
“If I were to have been profiting from my vote, there would have had to have been reason to believe where they would go and I would have purchased that or had an agreement to purchase before the state’s decision was made,” stated Conrad. “ There would have had to have been collusion among the sellers, the State of Indiana, and others. There was none of this. The lease was negotiated before I even expressed interest in the building and before I was able to obtain financing, which was a long process.”
The two state agencies’ journey to its new home in Kentland also hints that there was no unlawful intention when the vote for the lease renewal was made.
In July 2018, after the agencies’ leases were not renewed by the commissioners, it was announced that DCS was moving out of Newton County to office space the department already had in Benton County.
However that move never happened and after a recommendation by the Newton County Courts, the termination of the leases at government center was put on hold to allow them to find new office space in Newton County.
“Judge (Jeryl) Leach met with them and convinced them to stay in Newton County,” added Conrad. “We then extended their timeline to vacate by several months allowing them to find a location to move to as they had not even begun looking. They looked at several locations in Morocco and Kentland before settling on their current location. It would not have been ethical had I known where they were going to move and had purchased that prior to them moving there, but this is not the case whatsoever.”
A spokesperson with the Indiana Department of Administration confirmed that Conrad had no part in the negotiations for the new home for DCS and DFR and his interest in the building at 207 N 7th St. only came after he was given access to the already approved lease terms.
The building at 207 N 7th St., which used to be home to AgVenture Inc., was on the market for more than four years before being bought by Conrad Enterprises. Property taxes for the property was $6,390 in 2019, but will most likely become tax-exempt now that it is being leased out by state agencies.
Newton County Assessor Kristen Hoskins informed the Enterprise that Grand Prairie Farms filed late for tax exemption on Jan. 30, 2020, and then a week later Conrad Enterprises filled for tax exemption for 100 percent of the building. However, no decision has been made on those filings and if approved would not take effect until “pay 2021.”
“The property tax exemption is a requirement of the lease, just as it is (for) the BMV in Morocco and offices all over Indiana,” added Conrad. “There’s no option. The state will not allow any of their rent to go to property taxes. These leases are available online and are all the same for any building leased to the State of Indiana. No matter who owns the building, it was coming off the tax rolls.”
Newton County Commissioner Mickey Read reached out to the Enterprise and stated she did not know Conrad had bought the building until Monday, May 4, when she got a call about the newspaper getting ready to release an article on it.