By Cheri Shelhart kvpreporter@gmail.com

Jasper County Clerk Kara Fishburn would like to remind Jasper County voters of some important dates and deadlines for candidate filing for the 2020 Primary Election:

Jan. 8, 2020 (Wednesday) is the first day for an individual to file a declaration of candidacy with the Jasper County Clerk's Office,

Feb. 7, 2020 (Friday) by noon (C.S.T.) is the deadline for an individual to file a declaration of candidacy with the Jasper County Clerk's Office.

The following offices will appear on the 2020 Primary Election ballot, May 5, 2020:

President of the United States

United States Senator

Governor

United State Rep. District 4

State Senator District 5

State Senator District 7

State Representative District 13

State Representative District 16

Judge of the Jasper Superior Court Auditor

Recorder

Treasurer

Coroner

Commissioner, District 1

Commissioner, District 2

Council member At-Large (vote for 3)

Republican Precinct Committee persons

Republican State Convention Delegates

Democrat State Convention Delegates

