(Pat Kopanda went home and wrote this poem after attending a Memorial Day service at the DeMotte American Legion one year. This is a true story told by a Vietnam veteran who was the guest speaker that day.)
Small town patriots
gather on Memorial Day
to remember those who gave their all.
Old soldiers, some crippled with age or
old wounds wear their military caps with pride
identifying the war and where they fought.
After speeches about
The gifts of our freedoms,
from the men who fought for it,
and prayers for the fallen,
one old soldier steps to the podium.
A local farmer, Vietnam War vet,
had never told this story, but wanted
to tell of Jim’s bravery since
Jim didn’t make it home. Jim, 22, was a
local boy from a well-known family,
one of ours, he said, we grew up together.
The speaker told of horror
when he and brother-comrade, Jim,
became separated from their squad,
got caught in a gulley,
didn’t see the enemy come over the hill.
Jim tried to push me aside, pushed me down.
I got it in the leg, Jim in the abdomen.
We lay bleeding and alone.
When medics finally arrived, Jim told them,
take him first, pointing to me,
then gave his last breath where he lay.
The old soldier swallowed his words,
his voice cracked, he wiped his eyes
as he told the story of his buddy’s selflessness,
he wanted Jim’s heroism and sacrifice remembered.
“I got to live my life because of Jim.”
Several old soldiers struggle to their feet,
in silent respect, each deep in his own
buried memories,
tears streaming down their cheeks,
joined by local civilian-patriots,
while choristers sing,
“I Gave My Best For You.”