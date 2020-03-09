INDIANAPOLIS – On March 4, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers and staff gathered at The Statehouse to celebrate 30 years of best interest advocacy and thank government officials and legislatures for their ongoing support. Last year, Indiana CASA programs had nearly 4,500 volunteer advocates who served nearly 25,000 abused and neglected children throughout the State.
“Every year, I am humbled at the sight of so many selfless individuals who volunteer their time as CASAs to advocate for the most vulnerable children in our communities,” said Katie Hall, Director of Crossroads CASA.
Event speakers included, Chief Justice Loretta Rush, State Director of GAL/CASA Leslie Dunn and Advocates for Children Executive Director Therese Miller. Youth Advocate Guest Speaker, 23-year-old De’Coriyanna Garrett, shared personal remarks about how working with an advocate impacted her life.
“As I became a teenager, the reality of still being in foster care made me feel sad, depressed, alone, and the belief that my voice didn’t matter because I never felt my voice was heard,” said De’Coriyanna “When Ms. Andrea, my CASA, came on board as my advocate those feelings started to go away. Her consistent visits let me know she cared about me and my feelings. Not only did she encourage me to stand for what I wanted, she listened to my opinions, spoke up for me when I needed her to, and made sure my voice was finally heard.”
CASA volunteers receive special training to prepare them for their important role. As a volunteer advocate, CASAs provide the court with carefully researched, information about the child to help the judge make an informed decision as to what is in each child’s best interest.
“The critical work of advocating for abused and neglected children and ensuring each child has a voice in court, simply cannot be done without strong CASA programs,” said Leslie Dunn, State Director of GAL/CASA. “While we know there is always more work to be done, today we can celebrate the lives that have been impacted as a direct result of having a court appointed special advocate.”
If you would like to learn more about becoming a CASA in Jasper, Newton, or Benton County, visit the Crossroads CASA website at www.jaspercountyin.gov or our Facebook page. To find a program near you, visit the State GAL/CASA website at casa.in.gov.