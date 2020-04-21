WHEATFIELD — How does a town keep a secret? With social media and so many ways to communicate, it is quite hard to keep anyone from knowing there’s a surprise in store. Saturday night, the Town of Wheatfield and people from across the area pulled it off, coming together to honor Town Marshal Dave Schaetzel, who is battling cancer.
Not only did the parade news get out to Wheatfield, but to others in the county, including police officers from a number of agencies, along with fire departments, it still came as a pleasant surprise for Schaetzel. Robyn Schaetzel, his wife, said, “It was quite a lovely surprise. Dave seemed to enjoy it. He was very surprised by the parade and certainly felt the love.”
Vehicles lined up at Wheatfield Elementary School prepared to drive by the Schaetzel house starting at 7 p.m. Cars were lined up as far as the eye could see as the solemn parade came down Grove St., passing by the house, some handing flowers to Sarah Schaetzel, his daughter while Robyn and family members stood on the front step, keeping a good distance from the passers-by.
Flowers, cards and food were handed out windows for the family as well as signs and words of encouragement for Dave and his family. He viewed the passing vehicles through a front window.
With tears in her eyes, Sarah accepted the gifts and encouragement for faith and hope from each of the participants.
Sirens were not turned on, and the emergency vehicles drove only with their lights flashing. Some honked as they passed or blared the siren for a quick second. One officer played, “Bad Boys,” song through his loud speaker as he passed. Mostly, horns were silent but there were shouts of love for the family.
The impromptu parade, one of many that have been occurring around the towns, county and country, was organized quickly with the knowledge of Robyn and Sarah and with hopes of surprising Officer Schaetzel.
Schaetzel has been the county’s D.A.R.E. officer for many years, beginning in 1991. He was a sergeant with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Dept . He retired after 32 years as a Jasper County Deputy in 2016, and then took the job as the Wheatfield Town Marshal.
After retiring, continued as the D.A.R.E. officer at the Kankakee Valley Intermediate School, teaching fifth graders about the dangers of drug and alcohol use. One window sign read, “Don’t you D.A.R.E. give up!!”
Other signs declared their love for the family and others simply read, “Faith, hope and love.”
Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson said Schaetzel is a very giving man who has supported youth and been very involved. “He’s an all around good individual,” Williamson said. “I was happy to be involved in his parade.”
Williamson said he has known the family for a long time. He said Dave is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and he always kept his uniform in shape. “He was a good example for the new officers. He was very dedicated to the department and put in a lot of time, for which he wasn’t paid.” Schaetzel served in the Army from 1976-1979.
Schaetzel’s grandfather was a Hammond police officer and a Secret Service agent during Franklin Roosevelt’s presidency. Law enforcement runs in his blood.
So many people came together on Saturday to let him know they are thinking of him and his family. It was a great outpouring of love by a whole community of fellow officers, dispatchers, fire departments, family, friends and neighbors.