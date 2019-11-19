DeMotte Elementary
How do you cook a turkey?
Mrs. Pulido's Class
Payton Counter: First you turn the oven on to ten to 55 minuets. Then cut it and cut the beak off. Next you put the juice on it. Finally you put it in the oven,after that you wait until it is ready then you get it out the oven and then you eat it. What is the one think you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Liam: First take the wings off and put it in the oven. Then you cook it. Next to you put the tempter p to 35 minutes. Finally it is done. What is the one thing you are thankful for? Helping out.
Loren Grey Fisher: How do you cook a Turkey? First you go in the woods and kidnap the turkey then you go him and get the beak off
or he will peck you. I think then you would put the turkey on and there you go. What is the one thing you are thankful for? My turkey and family and friends.
Brayden Tanner Gibson: Fist shoot the Turkey. Take it home put it on the oven temperature to 100 degrees. Take the feather off.then eat the turkey rest in peas turkey. What is the one thing you are thankful for? Eating turkey.
Alana Grace Groen: I would go to the woods and look for a turkey then I would take it to my house get gloves and then take the feather of and then I would shoot it and put it in the oven finally you can eat the turkey. What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Morgan O’neill: First you get a turkey from the store. Then get all of the ingredients you put in the oven for 400 degrees. Next you take it out of the oven then stuff it with delish food and you put butter on it. Finally you gig it to our family. What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Ashton Haan: First you hunt it , next bring it to your house, after that you cut it open and you cut the geek off then you put it in the oven from 10 to 55 minutes. Finally you get the mustard you pour it all over the turkey and then you sit down to eat.it. What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Ryan Kellen: First you put it in the oven, next you put butter on, finally you eat it. What is the one thing you are thankful for? My family, my friends, my teacher, the world, that is what I am thankful for.
Walter: Get 100 turkeys. Cook all them, eat them, Save some for the dog. What is the one then you are thankful for? I am thankful for blue jays.
Cayden Mitchell: First you buy turkey from the store, then cut it half. Then you cook it next you turn the oven to 50 degrees. Finally call the guest to come. What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family friends, and birds.
Brooklyn Pellegrinll: First you need a turkey and not alive turkey, next put the turkey in the oven and turn the nob to about 450 degrees. Let cook. Once it’s done get turkey juice and put it all around the turkey and enjoy. What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for friends and Mrs.Pulido.
Alexis Orzechowicz: Fist you need to get a turkey from the mailman and then you put it in the oven and next the temperature needs to be a three and you wait for one hour. And after that you can take it out of the oven. And you can put spice and make sure it is spicy and then you put it in the freezer and make sure it is cold and frozen. And next you put water on it finally you can eat it. What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Kyra Roberts: First you buy a turkey, next you set the oven at 30 degrees. Then you get the ingredients, after that you put the turkey in the oven.Then you take the turkey out of the oven. Finally you eat the turkey. What is the one thing you are thankful for? My family.
Hunter: Fist put in the oven. Next get the Turkey out then see if the degrees is not hot. Finally eat the turkey. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for everybody.
Laylah Sullivan: First go to a grocery store and ask them for a turkey just to make sure ask them if it’s dead. Ok if it’s dead buy it, Next take it home and bake it. I will tell you how to first get your turkey take off the hard edges,next plop it in to a ball if it’s warm at least it should be. Put it in water and then where it’s cold put it in the oven. Put the oven on for 30 Minutes. Ahh acucutlly about just guess it’s on fire ok well now it’s done don’t do it like me he might be colorful.
Chloe Tucker: First you find a died turkey, then you put the turkey in the oven, you take it out of the oven, Next you put ingredients over the turkey. Finally you eat it. What is one thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for the school.
Jude R: I will cook a turkey i will put it in the oven. I will cut the turkey, I will set the table we will eat the turkey we will burp the turkey and bronse owt. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for god.
Mrs. Brown's Class
Madison: How I would cook a turkey is put it in the oven. Then I would take it out of the oven after that I would cut it with a knife.Then I would set the table up I would put each piece on the plate after that everybody would eat. What is one thing you are thankful for? One thing I am thankful for is water for me to survive.
David: Get it at the store. you cook at home. 2 hours look you eat it. What is one thing you are thankful for? My family.
Hilarie: I bak a chicken for 6 hours make some bisects take chicken out. We have chicken. What is one thing you are thankful for? The goodness and my family.
Ryder: I get my turkey from a groashery store. How I prepare the turkey is a plate and a fork. What I cook it in I cook it in a ovin. My turkey cooks for fifteen minits it’s tempercher is fifty doers, then I eat it. What is one think you are thankful for? I am thankful for our school.
Danielle: so first you biy one form the store. decent you cut it and get all the blue. Third you was it in the tub. forth you put it on a pan and cook it at your house. Then you std it. then you put it in the even. Put it at 10 for the heat. and that is how you make a turkey. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Lee: You get the turkey is in the wild or a store. How you prepare a turkey you take off the feathers. Where you cook it is in the oven. How long you cook it is 1 hour I think. What is on thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for everything.
Emersynn Dorm: You get a turkey from the store or you go hunting.to get a turkey. Then you wash it and start the oven. You set it for forty minutes. The you put it in the oven you wate for forty mintues. When it is done cooking you put bred drums on it then you eat it. What is on thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Payton Goodwill: Where do you git a turkey in a store. How do you prepare it is with do worst on water. Where do you cook it a the ufin. How I pngd use it cook for 8 minsis. Wont tepsrwbus it cook four 5 minis they you to c it out and you dotudom. What is one thing you are thankful for? Im thankful for flaiew.
Gracie G: You get the trueky in the woods. you prepare it oy cooling it. We cool it a the kcichen. 3 howers. The tempter is ap to lo. you aet it. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for bees.
Xavier: When I get a turkey I shut it. I alwase suit the lump ones every eer. I olwase cut a hole in the turkey I out stuffing in it. I make it at my graparints hose. It takes 6 minutes. The teacher is 6:50. Wen we are done we eat it. And the we are done. What is on thing ou are thankful for? I am thankful for the world.
Jackson: You start of to make a turkey. First you buy it. You sejon it. then you will cook it. for 5 hours I think. You cook it for 5 hours. I think you cook it 9 t 150 digrease. You put stuffing with it and prepare it. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for god.
Presley Mathews: You git it from the store. and you put box water on it well the ovin cools of for 8 minitse you go in yore chicken so you don not mess up. You cook it for 8 mints. When you are von you serve it the end. I am thankful for life.
Aubley: To cook a turkey you fist need to buy a turkey you can fetch a turkey and skin it or you can just buy one. The next step is to put your turkey in the oven and then let it cook for 2 hours and 5 minits and cook it a 90 digrease and then when it is done you can cut it into pieces and enjoy! What is on thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for food.
Jaden: I get turkey from a greshory store. I put meat soso on top. I cook it for 20 farenhite. I cook it for 30 minotse. When it’s one I eat it all until its gone. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for family and friends because they help you when you need it. That is what Im thankful or.
Derek: You find a turkey at a barn or a store. you prepare it by taking the feathers an once that done you have the temperature of 5 so put on 5. Next when cooking done, you start the feast. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for living things in our world.
Harper: You get a turkey at the store. Then you put wash it. Then you put it on a pan and put it in the oven and set it at 125. then cook it for 5 minits. After that you take it out and put on the table. What is on thing you are thankful for? my family.
Sadie: It is thanksgiving. you can hunt to get a turkey or you can go to the store to get a turkey. You was it and put it in a pot and pot it in the ufen to kuk, it sue be in the ufen owers and sud be 100 hundred dgres and you can be done. What is one thing you are thankful for? My family.
Mariana: I get a turkey from the stor. It take about have in our the means 30 minutits. I cook it at a ovin. The temperature is about 40% when it is done cooking I eat it. To bake it you put solt. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am tankful or having a famly.
Elli: You buy one if at store. Then you cook it, seasoning on it. What is one thing you are thankful for? Miss Brown, Miss Caner, and Miss Wollaver.
Mrs. Lapota's Class:
Grant: First you hunt a turkey then you peel the skin off next you chop the feet off. Now you put it in the oven last you put stuffing in it. What is one thing you are thankful for? Im thankful or cats and turtles.
Reid Arthur: First get a turkey from the store. Unwrap it get a knife poke a hole stuff it. Then put it in the oven. 300f. Wast she it’s done put seasons on it. Your done! What is one thing you are thankful for? Family
Maddy Bristol: I put the turkey in the foil pan. Cook it in the oven. Take it out of the pan and let thuat out. take the bones out, eat it. What is one thing you are thankful for? My parents because they take care of me.
Rader Bushman: Get a turkey, cook the turkey, get other food, get the turkey, put i on a plate, put the other food on a plate and your self a turkey. What is one thing you are thankful for? My parents
Owen: You shoot turkey next you skin turkey, then you soother turkey with butter, then poot thurmit into the turkey then put the turkey in oven. What is one thing you are thankful for? my mom and dad.
Tess: Fist you catch a turkey then cut the turkeys hed get the feather to and legs. Next puta apple in the turkeys mouth, then put the turkey on the pan and cut festivals on the pan, last you cook it after it is done you can eat it. What is one thing you are thankful for? Family.
Aryonnah Fontaine: Frist you kill it, sekent you bring it home. then ou bake the turkey last you eat the turkey. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my mom and dad.
Kathryn: Fisrt buy a turkey then cook it, Next take it out of the oven. Last cut it up and eat it up. What is on thing you are thankful for? For my whole in tire family’s life.
Elena Karge: Fisrt how I would cook a turkey is I would kill the turkey first. Next I would peal the skin off the turkey. Then I would take it to my house and I would get my mom to help me to put the turkey in the oven after I peal the skin offi the turkey how would you cook a turkey. What is on thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for cooking a turkey.
Isabella Lucena: Fisrt you kill a turkey then you cicean it, second you cook it, then you stuff the stuffing the you wait in unall it is warm then when it is thanksgiving you eat the turkey and have some pie. What is one thing you are thankful for? My family.
Emily: First get a turkey then cook the turkey, then you take it out, then you have a turkey to eat. Yummy. What is on thing you are thankful for I’m thankful for my family.
Levi: First you get pot, next you put in the pot then you take out the bones. Last you eat. What is one thing you are thankful for? My family because they take care of me.
Owen: First you pit the seesnen on first, sekent you pit cans in the buttthrd you pit it on the gril forth you have dlishes turkey. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Cameron: first you unwrap it next you put it in the oven for one hour then you season it, then let it cook off for 1p miners then you eat it. Thats how you cook a turkey. What is one thing you are thankful for? Thank you for having me as a pen pall.
Kill a turkey, Skowp the turkey, grab the mete and cook it. Chop the turkey eat the turkey.
What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for food.
Lillian: I kill turkey, cook the turkey, chop the turkey, chop the feet off, Scoop out guts, eat the turkey yummy. What is one thing you are thankful for mom and dad.
Landen W: You kill it, you shred the skin, cook it, let it cool off, eat it. What is on thing you are thankful for? My family.
Mrs. Yozman's Class:
Aiden Reel: First get turkey. Secondly get every thing out of it then cook it for about 30 minutes at maybe full power at 60-100 degrees after pressing the red button. Next put it back together and eat. What is one thing you are thankful for? What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for God and Jesses.
Audrey Spurgeon: Hunt, oven, out, eat. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for turkey.
Zoey Naughton: I cook a turkey like this first I unwrap the turkey. Next I put it on a pan. Then I put it in the oven at 130 degrees and keep it in the oven for 1 hour. Last when it is done tai it out with oven mittson. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for God.
Sophie Boer: How you cook a turek is you buy a turkey from the store and tun walk home with it an then turn on your oven to 20 degrees. Then you put your turkey in the oven right after you turn on your oven Then you close the over and wait 2 whole hours. After that you take out the turkey and let it cool off for one whole half-hour. then you can chomp on with your family! but make sure not burnt. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for family and friends.
Austin Nogel: First you go buy a older turkey you have to be perfect right? Ok back to making a turkey wait did I say making a turkey I mean cooking a turkey. So next you cook the turkey on 1B degrees. Also you wrap it in foil, last you eat finally I did it I barely made it out alive nom nom nom. What tis one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Tristan Burrell: First you need turkey let is turn it, add lemon, oven, bred, lime and pan. Next you put everything on the pan and put the oven on googol degrees fairenheit. Last you eat it. What is one thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for my mommy.
Jayden Torres: I will unthaw my turkey until there are no ice ledt. Now that it is unthawed I will put it in the oven for about 4 hours it will be at 1,000 degrees. Now that the turkey is done cooking I can spread seasoning all around it, Now you wait for it to boll of a little bit so it isn’t burn your lips. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family because they get me everything I will need for school each year forever.
Amelia Garcia: First, you get a turkey at the grostry store and get in your car and rive home. Then you put it on the stove and put it on 1,000 degrees. Next, you wait until it looks Like the shape you would cook a turkey Last, you get a plate a fork, a cup with water in it. Finally you bring it to were you are join to eat it and sit down. Also, when you make it follow these rules or it is going to end up terable.
What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my teachers because they help me kern and Iove them expeshly Mrs. Yozman. I love my other teachers too they are awesome.
Eric Kouistra: How I cook a turkey. I first put the oven on 300 degrees I start to put seasoning on the turkey. Next you put like a liquid thing and spread the lieuid stuff. Next, if you hunts the turkey don’t forget to pluck the turkey,Then you put the turkey in the oven and see if it went over the top.If it you might cause a fire. you wait 3 hours. Last you take it out then you have a big silky turkey. you want to eat it soooo bad but you can’t you wait for it to cool down. Eat the turkey you now you can eat the turkey. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Michael Weiss: First you get a turkey from the store then you can put it on 250 degrees. Net you lay it on the oven to warm it up last you place it on the table so you can have a good Thanksgiving. What is one thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for my Mom.
Aiden Wolber: I just got a turkey from the store. I am going to cook it at my house first. I am going to out it in the oven. Set the oven at 450 degrees. After that you se the timer on the oven, set it for 1,989 seconds. Then you wait of 1,989 seconds. Then when you get it out of the oven you let it cool for 356 seconds. Then you call everyone for dinner. After that EAT! What is on thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Zephyr K: First you buy the turkey tom the store. Then ou put grease and stuffing in the et you set it on 250 degrees for an hour. Last you take it out of the one. Finally you let the turkey cool down. Also you can eat it if you want. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Avery F: This is how you cook a turkey. First you buy a turkey at eh grocery stor, then bring it to the stove and put it in a bring a fring pan. Next you put it on 350 degrees and make sue you don’t bern your self. Last you wate for two hours and after that you ten of the stove and eat the turkey. What is on thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family that God and Jeses. gave me.
Aiden Covert: This is how you cook a turey. First you get the igreedent. Like sugar, salt, and pepper. Then you get a fring pan and put the turkey on it. Next you turn the stove on to 155 degrees. Last you wait until ti tis done cooking then you can cut it up because you share and plus you can’t eat it up whole. Finally you eat it! What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
Audrey Severs: First you get a pan and put the turkey in it. Next you put the turkey in the oven and set to 1000 degrees, Let it sit and get roasted browning in there and just relax and let it roast. Then you take it out and let it cool for just a second and then you cut it up last, it is time to eat it and share. How would you cook turkey? What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for family.
Caleb Klemp: First, you get turkey. Thens you put it in the oven and turn on 100 degrees or less. Next, take it out of the oven.Last (Finally) eat it or you should take out it’s heart, lungs, (maybe) and skeleton (maybe). What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family and friends.
Callie Palumbo:First you put the oven at 1,000 degrees, Next you put on sesenings. Then you put it in the oven and wate. Last you take it out and eat. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my love.
Dylan Moore: First you put the ovin on 100 degrees farinhite. Next you take a mitin and put it out. Then you let it cool. Finally you cut it and you can eat it that how you cook a turkey. by. What is one thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for is my family.
Olivia B.: Fist you unrap it. Then put it on a pan. Net you put the ivan to 63 degrees. Also, put it in the oven and wait 3-4 hours. Finally it is done you can ad any food to and sesoning to it. What is one thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for my family.
Mrs Anderson Class:
Natalie Jonkman: I would cook a turkey on a grill. Next I would have to catch a turkey. Then, I would cook the turkey, Last I would eat the turkey. I would put it on the table with the other food. I would cook a nowhere turkey. I would cook 100 turkeys. They would all tast dall is isit. What is one thing you are thankful for ? I am thankful for evey thing. I am also thank flu for my family. And even God and Jeses.
Joslyn Radin: Fist, I would put on peper tow, I would put it in the oven, I would cook it for 1 hour. I will take it out and put it on the table of my family to eat. What is one thing you are thankful for? My things, and my family, my house are what I’m thankful for.
Jayden Hinsey: First, I would cook it for 3 hours, then, I would put sweet n sour soos on it. Next, I would ask what my mom and dad would like on the side. Finally I would like to put a bit of my soos called biskis and grave. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my life, freedom.
Mila W: I put in the oven for 60 minits, and put gravy on the turkey, and I would stuff it with a food called stuffing, I would cook it on a cookie pan and serve it with sideings like frut. What is one thing you are thankful for? One of the things I am thankful for is my family.
Lily Cavinder: First you pot it in the uvin. Next you watt for the trey to kook. Last you eat.
What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my turkey
Johathan Lane: First I would get slot and peper, and cook the turkey and poot it in the stove for 145 dugres and make garlic bred and I would get olives. I got sum! then I got the turkey It was yummy.
What is on thing you are thankful for? my dad and mom and sister and bruter.
Audrey Mercaldo: Fist I would put Salt, pepper, pumpkin spice, salsa, chess,gummy grass, bears, gummy worms. Net I will put it in the oven for 20 mins. 30 hors. Last I will put it on the table for family even my sister and brother. What is one thing you are thankful for? Giving hugs. I would stand up for one another and give kisses.
Levi Whited: If I cook a turkey I would cook ten thoonsin turkeys at wunse. It would go on the table wen its dun. What is one thing you are thankful for? My mom and dad.
Jackson Caldwell: First I would cook it for tow hourssekind the pan would be extra large last the toppings is sprekis I would src it on a ezra large plate. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my mom and dad.
Ashlyn Brownfield: First you put the turkey in the oven at 450 degrees. You keep the trey in oven for 45 minutes you put the turkey in a square pan. When the turkey is done you stuff the trueky with chicken. Then you make mash potatos and you pout some spice on the turkey and then you give it to you family and friends. What is on thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for having a wonderful family.
Austin Lock: First I’ll buy it and cook it in the odin and cook it for own minet and secret you task. It out of the odin and you eat it. What is one thing you are thankful for? Am thankful for teeth so I can eat.
Emilie Rios-Rosillo: I wode get a haf and I wode cut its had off then I wode put in the a retagal pan then I wod put the het in 21, then I sod put the night in19 then I sod put the dines in. What is one thing you are thankful for? My cosins.
Amella DeRoss: Buy it and get it go packing and then cook it of an 1 hours in the ufin, but you ned to make stuffing after that you got a turkey. But I stapeta it hue no turkey. What is on thing yo hare thankful for? My mom and dad.
Max Bane: How you cook a turkey I poot it in the oven. I like it with nutting on it. What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my toys.
Sila Brown: First you put your turkey in the oven. Wen you put it in the oven out it on 450 degrese you can put suite on it. What is one thing you are thankful for I am thankful for friends.
Aiden Burgos: Of O see a turkey I will cech the turkey. I will cook it in the oven for one minet. What is one thing you are thankful for? Eat with my famly I will cook with my mom and dad.
Wheatfield Elementary School
Mrs. Wilder's class
From the kitchen of Zachary in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
I am cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving. First, I will go to the save a lot and biy a turkey. Next, I am going to unrap (unwrap) it then I will put it in the oven.
Finaly, I will wate until it is done ckooing then then we will eat the turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my cat.
From the kitchen of Kaeden in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
I’m making a turky for Thanksgiving. First, I would go to the story and buy a turky. Next, I would go home and worm the turky up. Finally, I would take it out and eat it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for making the turky.
From the kitchen of Jett Jaymes Barrera in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
If I was to make the turkey it propuly would tast pretty good of my cooking skils. First, go to the store to get the turkey. Next, warm the stove put the turkey in the stove. Then Put the stuffing in the turkey. Finally, Take the turkey out of the stove then you can eat the dilses (delicious) turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family and my grandmas.
From the kitchen of Macyn in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
I am making a turkey for Thanksgiving. First, I will bast turky. Next, poot it in the ovin do not poot it in to long. Finally, I will take it out and eat it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for hallping others.
From the kitchen of Nathan in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
I am making a turkey. First, I go to the shop and get turkey an then I go home an get all of the stuff out an put all the stuff on the table. Next, I went to the shop to get some mashutdadow (mashed potatoes) an stuffing. Finally, I take out the turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? The turkey.
From the kitchen of Chason in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
Do you want to make a turkey. Well here is the right show. You buy it. Next, you go home and warm it up. Keep it in the oven for 45 mintes keepin in the overn for 50° F eat it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? For Mrs. Willder to be my teacher.
From the kitchen of Levi Brunicon in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
First, I am in chage of the torkey this yary. Next, I will go to the stor to get the torkey. Then I will cook it. Finally, I will eat the torkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for food and freedum.
From the kitchen of Abe in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
This is how I am going to cook my turkey. First, I will buy one at the store. Next, Me and my mom and siste will turn on the oven. Finally, then I will put it in the oven.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Turkey
From the kitchen of Jaxston in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
I go get the turkey. First, put it oven (illegible) heurs. Next, take the turkey out of the oven. Finally, put on dinner table and enjoy.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for the thanksgiving turkey.
From the kitchen of Matthew Jungels in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
I am makying a turkey. First, I nede to get a turkey. Next, I scin it. Finally, I cook the turkey. Now I am hlpeing to cook.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Hleping to cook the turkey.
From the kitchen of Wendy in Mrs. Wilder’s classrooom:
I am making a turkey for Thanksgiving. First, I would but on the better on it. Next, I but it in the oven. Finally, I eat it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? For be nise to my siser.
From the kitchen of Shef Jane in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
Do you want to now how to make a turkey? Well Let’s see. First, you get a turkey and duy it. Next, go home and warm the ovin. Putit in avtr 30 mintes and 30 sencs get it out. Finally, eat it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Erything!
From the kitchen of Hunter in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
If I was in chachurch of the turkey. First, I go to the store or hunt it. Next, I get home forum the stor or huting it. Finally, I cock it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful…for my tadlet.
From the kitchen of Paige Valle in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
I am going to make a turky for Thanksgiving. First, I would get the turky. Next, put it in the oven. Finally, you eat it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? My family.
From the kitchen of Aubree in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
I am in charge of making the thanksgiving turkey. First, you get the turkey from your turkey farm. Next, toss it in the firepit. Finally, you gobble it up gobble gobble gobble. Hope you follow my idea bye.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Everything expt my wants.
From the kitchen of Skylar Scheidt in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
I am going to help make the turky this time but my sister yuugly dose it. First, put buder on it rub it on. Next, put it in the turky in the stove intill it is dun. Finally, put stuffing in it and put geravye in then put green beens in in then eat it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my famley. I love my famley.
From the kitchen of Cambria Jewl Lewis’s counter in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
If I was in charge of the turky I would bake it like this…First, I would get turky and then I would cook it up. Next, I would make the stuffing and stuff it in. Finally, I would make the sides and share and pray and dig in. So that is how I will my turky if I could.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
From the kitchen of Cooper in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
If I hade to cook toofe First, git the tooke form the stor. Next, cook in an put it in the mickrav and put it at 30. Finally, eat whiht your famley. Thas how yo do it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I have a swich and dinr and tv and clos and snax.
From the kitchen of Quinn Pierce in Mrs. Wilder’s classroom:
I will seasen the turkey. First, get the turkey and cook it. Next, leav it in for 2 hour’s and do anything you want. Finally, seasen the turkey and have thanksgiving! By Quinn. I love my family!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? My teacher my firend’s and family.
Mrs. Tunis' Class
From the kitchen of Bentley in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Do you know how to cook a turkey? First, you cook the turkey. Next you season the turkey. Finally, then you eat the turkey. Thats how to make a turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for friends and family.
From the kitchen of Zoey in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Do you wunt to lrne abote how to make a turkey? First, you get a turkey. Next, you season the turkey. Finally, you eat it! Did you like it?
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful friends.
From the kitchen of Brantly in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Do you want to know how to make a turkey? First, you need to go chetch a turkey. Next, you need to breng it home. Finally, you need to cock it on the stove. Ow do you know how to make a turkey?
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for famlay.
From the kitchen of Lilyanna in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Do you want to make a turkey? First, you have to kock it. Next, and you have to eat it. Finally, for thanksgiving and yo do nuthen. That is how you make a turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my pes.
From the kitchen of Lillian in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Have you ever made a turkey? First, you git a turkey. Next, so what you bo you cace it and you speacl a littl bit of pepr. Then you waet and that you go a yame turkey. Finally, wat a mintit you have to tack it out. Now you know how you mae a turkye.
From the kitchen of Piper in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Have you ever made a turkey? First you get a turkey. Next, you put it in the oven. Finally, you put some buttry butter on it. That is how you make a turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for evering.
From the kitchen of Luke in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Have you ever cooked a turkey? First, you meed to get the pan and then you need to bouiley your turkey. Next, you need to cook it for a cuple minets. Finally, you take it out of the pan and you cut it so you can eat it. Now do you want to try to cook a turkey by your self?
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my mom and dad.
From the kitchen of Tristan in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Have you ever cooked a turkey in your life? First, you cook the turkey and sprinkle sesoning. Next, you put the sallt on the turkey, and then you tell everyone tht it’s done cooking. Finally, you can prey and then enjoy your turkey! Now do you want to make your own turkey?
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am veart thankful that I don’t live in the willd.
From the kitchen of Keera in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
I can help you make a turkey. First, you have to mak it. Next, you have to kock it. Finally, you have to eat it. That is how you have to kock it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for eventing.
From the kitchen of Allison in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Doo you know how to cook a turkey? First, put it in the pan. Next, then put stuffing in it. Finally you eat it!! Tha is how you cook a turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for family.
From the kitchen of Austin F. in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Do you wount to know how to make a turkey? First, you got to season it a wash off the blood. Next, you half to put in a pan with foil over it so it is’nt brunt. Finally, you half to put in the oven so it do’snt be raw. Now do you know hoow to make a turkey?
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thank for the solders.
From the kitchen of Carson in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Do you what to know how to make a turkey? First, you need to go chetch a turkey. Next, you need to breng ti home to cook it. Finally, YOU NEED TO COOK IT! Did you like the steps of cookiny a turkey to?
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for the turkey.
From the kitchen of Grace in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Have you ever made a turkey? First, you get a turkey. Next, you put it in the oven. Finally, you take it out. That is how you cook a turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my friends.
From the kitchen of Damon in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Have you ever cookie a turkey? First, you haffed to cookie the turkey. Next, you haffed to cut it up. Finally, then you put butter on it. Now do you now how to bak a turkey?
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thank full for my mom.
From the kitchen of Journey A. in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Do you know how to cook a turkey? First, put it in the pan. Next, then put stuffing in it. Finally, you eat it!! That is how you cook a turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
From the kitchen of Landen in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Have you cookie a turkey? First, you havved to cookie the turkey. Next, you haffed to cut it up. Finally, put salt on it. Do you want to make a turkey now?
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for Mrs. Tunis teeches us.
From the kitchen of Lily in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Have you ever cooked a turkey? First, you take a turkey. Next, you put it in the oven. Finally, you take it out and your done! Now I hope you know how to cook a turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for the world and people.
From the kitchen of Lucas in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Do you want to learn how to cook a turkey? First, get your oven on to cook a turkey for thanksgiving. Next, the get a pan and spray it for thanksgiving. Finally, then you can put the turkey in the oven. Now you know how to cook a turkey for thanksgiving.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for schools.
From the kitchen of Sophia in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
I will tell you how to make a turkey for Thanksgiving. First, you cook the turkey and sprikle some salt and pepper on it. Next, you spred the salt and pepper all over the turkey. Finally, you can take the turkey out of the pot and cut it up and then you can eat! That is how you make a turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my holl family.
From the kitchen of Houston in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Do you wunt to no how to make a turkey? First, you need a pane and spray the pane and poot budr and now a turkey. Next, turn on the flam and now it is kooking. Finally, it is dun and now you can eat it. Now I no how to make a turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my dog.
From the kitchen of Mathayus in Mrs. Tunis’ classroom:
Have you make a Thanksgiving turkey? First, bay it from the stor. Next, bake it. Finally, take it out from the uvin. That is how you make a Thanksgiving turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for pest.
Mrs. Popp’s 2nd Grade Class
From the kitchen of Jared Wise in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
First get it out ot the freezer or buy it then. First, put it in the oven and leave it in 1 hour. Next, and what you put in suger, meet , and making pouter. Finally, And have a party and eat it and have fun.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Helping my mom I tuck my mom in bed.
From the kitchen of Carly Musenbrock in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
First, you poyt the turkey in the freezer. Then you take it out of the freezer. Then take it out of the freezer and cook it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
From the kitchen of Paydin Cooper in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
Do you know how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey? First, you get a turkey. Next, get the heart out. Put butter in it. Finally, Hut sizeing on the put in oven for an hour.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Helping my mom cook the turkey.
From the kitchen of Mason Lewis in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
First, you kill a turkey. Next, you chop the turkey up into peces. Finally, you eat the turkey!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Turkey’s food!
From the kitchen of Zander Ekdahl in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
First, kill the turkey. Next, drain the blood. Finally, put the stuffing in the turkey. Put the turkey in the oven.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? That we get to spend time with are familys.
From the kitchen of Asher Boyer in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
Do you know how to make a turkey? First, Buy an enormous turkey then you slice it. Next, Put it in the ovewn then you let it sit in there for like 19 munits. Finally, You put topings on it to make it taste amazing. It is the best!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? My family.
From the kitchen of Jemma Presnell in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
Kill the turkey and take the fethers off. Next, you put salt and pepper on it. Finally, put the turkey in the oven.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
From the kitchen of Jaxon Myers in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
You kill the turkey then you cut the feathers. First, you cut it’s head off. Next, you put in a uvon for ten minutes. Finally, you take it out of the uvon then you cut it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? My amzeing family and friends.
From the kitchen of Caiden Asbridge in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
First, buy an enormous turkey, then you slice it up. Next, put it the oven then you let it sit in there for like an 11 munites. Finally, you put topings on it then it will turn out terrific.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Pizza.
From the kitchen of Ava Ling in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
You kill a turkey. Next, you put it in the freezer. Finally, then you cook it and enjoy the turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Food.
From the kitchen of Allison Bacula in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
Do you know how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey. First, you get a turkey from the store. Next, put it in the freezer for half an h our. Than take it out. Finally, put it in the micerwave for a minute then serve the turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Mrs. Popp
From the kitchen of Emma Lane in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
November 8, 2019 First, we kill a special juciy turkey. Next, we slice the special turkey. Finally, you put the awesome juciy turkey on the oven for 1 hour.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? TURKEY!
From the kitchen of Charlie O’leary in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
Kill a turkey and cook it and eat it and eat the bowns. Next, poot it in the ovene and eat it. Finally, poot peper on the turkey then poot it in the ovene and poot more peper on the turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I thank Mrs. Popp because where going to do this.
From the kitchen of Riley Owen in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
Cook a turkey. First, buy the turkey Kill the tukey Next, cook the turkey for 4:00 mitints. Finally, your lovey turkey to eat!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? God, mom and dad, Jeuse, Mrs. Popp, my brother Marvel.
From the kitchen of Blake Sexton in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
First, you kill the turkey. Next, you put it in the uvin for 10 min. Finally, you relish the turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I thake God.
From the kitchen of Kaylee Lewis in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
You need to get a turkey frum the stoor. Wen you get home you need to put your turkey in the otroyt. Then you macke stuffing then you make mashpato then macke gravre. Macke homemade biscis and apple piy. Then you hav a gud dinr.
From the kitchen of Eleanor Short in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
November 8, 2019 First, we kill a big fat juciy Thanksgiving turkey. Next, we get all the blood out of it and bones and skin out of it. Finally, you put the big fat juciy turkey in the ove for 1 hour. And then you eat the marvelous turkey dinner.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? THANKSGIVING DINNER!
From the kitchen of Easton Motyka in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
Nov. 8, 2019 First, kill the turkey. Drain the blode. Next, put the stuffing in the turkey. Finally, chock the turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? My family.
From the kitchen of Robert Mckee in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
First, put it in the oven. Next, you take it out. Finally, you eat it!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Thanksgiving and eating some turkey.
From the kitchen of Kaylyn Biggs in Mrs. Popp’s classroom:
You have to kill a turkey and get all of the fethers off of it. Next, put it in the uvon for 10 mintits when you take it out. Finally, now you out all of the sevying on it. Now you can eat!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Mom, dad, family and friend.
Mrs. Rockley's Class
From the kitchen of Reid in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
I can tell you how to make a Thanksgiving. Read my steps. First, you got to get hot saes to spred on the turkey. Next, you also get soot on a turkey. Finally, just have a taste on your turkey. And most of all spred the barbcuoos (barbeque sauce on) on the potatoe.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my famley.
From the kitchen of Ava in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
Hello this is Chef Ava. This is how you make your yummy Thankgiving turkey. First, we buy the turkey from the store. Next, we take the turkey to mt Aunt’s home. Finally, we eat the yummy delicious food at my Aunt’s home. Everybody from my flamly comes to the Thankgivig turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for everything.
From the kitchen of Clarissa in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
This is how you make a Thanksgiving turkey. First, make the stuffing. Next, put the turkey in the stuffing. Finally, cook the turkey in the oven for 3 hors. I hope you like turkey!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am tahnkful for a roof over my hed.
From the kitchen of Gavin in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
These are the steps to make a Thanksgiving turkey. First, get a turkey from the store, and cook it for 30 minutes or a hour. Next, you should always put on butter. Finally, you put on seesening. That’s how you make a Thanksgiving turkey my way.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my dog because she is losing her eyesite.
From the kitchen of Kolton in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
These are the steps to make a Thansgiving turkey. First, you go and get a turkey. Next, you put some seezning on the turkey. Finally, you go it in he uven and cook the turkey. I hope you have a grate thanksgiving.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my mom.
From the kitchen of Declynn in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
These are the steps to make a Thanksgiving turkey. First, you put the meat on the pan. Next, you can put sessoning on it. Finally, you put it in the oven for 20 minutes. I hoope you like hearing about how I make a Thanksgiving turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for is my family.
From the kitchen of Steven in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
This is how I make a Thanksgiving turkey at my house. First, I buy the turkey thgen I put sesing on it then I let it drye. Next, I put it in the uven, then the sesing sinks in to it then I lefet in the ouven for 20 minites. Finally, I take it out then I pat it on the table and I make cerits. I hope you have a very good turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my teacher.
From the kitchen of Gabe in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
I will tell you how to make a delicious turkey for Thanksgiving. First, take the turkey in the uven for 45 min. Next, put a lot of spice sos on it. Finally, put it on the dinner table. I hope this makes a spicy turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for everyone I now.
From the kitchen of Addelin in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
Hello, this is Chef Addelin. This is how to make Thanksgiving turkey. First, go to a store and buy a turkey. Next, cook the turkey for 5 min in the oven. Finally, put some greeze and viniger on it and done you have a turkey! I hope you liked hearing about my turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for God and Jesus.
From the kitchen of Angelo in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
Hello, this is Chef Angelo. This is how you make your yummy Thanksgiving turkey. First, yor buy a yummy Thanksgiving turkey. Next, you unrap the turkey and put seaning on it. Finally, you cook it. Then, there you go, you have a yummy Thanksgiving turkey. Hope you like my steps have a great Thanksgiving.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for is my famliy.
From the kitchen of Alex in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
I can tell you how to make a turkey for Thanksgiving. First, you add seasoning to the top, bottem and sides. Next, you cook it for 15 to 20 minutes. Finally, you cut it strait down the middle and add stuffing. I hope its dlicious for Thanksgiving!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? One thing that I am thankful for is family.
From the kitchen of Eli in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
These are the steps to make a Thanksgiving turkey. First, you have to buy it at a store. Next, you have to season it and cook it. Finally, then cut it put in on a plate then bring it to the table. And that’s how you make a Thanksgiving turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for being born.
From the kitchen of Wrigley in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
These are the steps to make a Thanksgiving turkey. First, you have to get the resipe. Next, you have to stuff the turkey. Finally, you set it on the table and you start o eat it. Do you know how to make a turkey?
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for what I have.
From the kitchen of Zoe in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
Hi, this is Chef Zoe. This is how you make a Thanksgiving turkey. First, we buey the turkey. Next, put on the pan. Finally, bake it in the uven. Thank you four reading my pearegraph.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for fiends and famley.
From the kitchen of Alaina in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
Thses are the steps to make a Thanksgiving turkey. First, cook the turkey. Next, put out, cron bread, stufing in and on the turkey. Finally, and srve it. I hope you like your turkey!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for eveyewun.
From the kitchen of Hailee’s in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
Hello, this is chef Hailee. This is how you make your yummy Thanksgiving treky. First, you get from the stroe. Next, put it in th ovin. Finally, you eat it with your famaly.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for my famaly.
From the kitchen of Michael in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
These are the steps to make a Thanksgiving turkey. First, the steps to make the stuffing for the turkcy are cret, 2 ptoltos and a agg. Next, put the tuekey in the uthin for 300 dgris. Finally, put the stufing in he turkey and eat. Beybey I hope you like it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for the food that God blest us with.
From the kitchen of Wyatt in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
This is how you make a Thanksgiving turkey my way. First, kill a turkey and take the feathers off. Next, cook it then put gravey on it. Finally, let it cook down then EAT IT. I hope you like these directions.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful that I was born.
From the kitchen of Madisyn in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
I am goig to make a Thanksgiving turkey. First, by turkey from the store. Next, put it in the oven. Finally, you get to eat it. That is how you make a turkey.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my turkey.
From the kitchen of Amelia Bryant in Mrs. Rockley’s classroom:
Read this recipe to learn how to cook a tasty turkey. First, you stuff the turkey with vegetables. Then you rub spices all over the turkey. Next, you heat the oven and cook the turkey. While it’s cooking, you squirt juice on the turkey. Finally, you take the turkey out of the oven you cut it up and serve it with stuffing and potatoes and enjoy.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for faimily.
Miss Stokes Class
How do you cook a turkey? By Tucker
This is how you cook a turky. First, you want to get a turky. Next, you need to take the skin and eye balls out. Then you need to heet the oven and you should put the turky on a tray and put it in the oven for one hour. Lastly, you take the turk out of the oven let it cool down then you can dig in.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? Two thinks I am takful for is Jesus and God.
How do you cook a turkey? By Alayna
First you try to find a turkey. Next you carve the chickin off. Then you put the turkey in the oven. Fially you Eat the turkey!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thank for to be a live.
How do you cook a turkey? By Hanna
Do you wont to know how to make a turkey? First, you buy a turkey or go to a farm and ask. Next, you turunon the oven on preheat the oven. Then, put it in the oven for thirty minutes. Finlly, eat it all up.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? One thing I am thankful for is my home.
How do you cook a turkey? By Autumn
Do you went to learn how to cook a turkey. First you have to get a turkey. Next put it in a oven! Then take it out and put seasaning on the turkey. Fially, you get to eat!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? One thing I am tankful for is. Famliy and friend.
How do you cook a turkey? By Jayse
Do you like turkey? Well then this is the paper for you. First you go to the store and buy a turkey. Next you preheat the oven. Then you put the turkey in for a few hours, then take it out. Finally put pepper on it and dig in!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? One thing I am thankful for is my mom.
How do you cook a turkey? By Josh
First, find a turkey and take off the fethers. Next, stuff it. After tht you put it in the oven. Then, you take it out and put it on a tray. Finally, you can eat it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my famley.
How do you cook a turkey? By Cameron
Do you want to know how to cook a turkey. Follow these steps. First, buy or hunt a turkey. Next, bake for 30 min. Then put seasoning on it. Finilly, EAT!!!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? One thing I am thankful for is my family.
How do you cook a turkey? By Tessa
Do you want to know how to make a turkey? Well first, you have to seson it so it can have a tast to it. Next, wait for the oven to get heated. Then, you put it in the oven and wait. Finally, you take it out and put it on your plate.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? One thing I am thankful for is school and my parents.
How do you cook a turkey? By Jersey
First you hunt one down or get one from the store. Next put you trcky on a pan an dput butter on it then put it in the oven for 30 minutes next put sesoning on it. Filly, you can eat it!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? My family
How do you cook a turkey? By Anmarrie
Do you want to know how to make a turkey? First, you need to catch a turkey or buy one. Next, put the seasoning and the peper on it. Then, put the turkey in the oven. Finally, dig in.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for family and friends.
How do you cook a turkey? By Caleb
Before you start making a turkey I hope you have a fun time and have the best Thanks Giving. First you buy a turkey or get it out ot the fridge. Next you put it in a five intch tub or a difrent size. Then ou put it in the oven for therty minets and after that you take it out of the oven and eat.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for the solders of my conchry.
How do you cook a turkey? By Kynleigh
Do you want to learn how to cook a turkey? First, you’ll need to either buy one or hunt one down. Next, you have to put it in the oven and wait for thirty-minutes. Then, take it out and put seasoning and pepper on the turkey. Finally, rub it all in and set it on a silver platter, and eat!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family and friends.
How do you cook a turkey? By Annabelle
Do you want to learn how to cook a turkey? I hope you do! Let’s go! First, you go to the store. Next, preheat the oven. Then, put the turkey in the oven. Finally, put some sesaning, peeper and salt on your turkey then dig in!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I’m thankful for everything.
How do you cook a turkey? By Robby
How do you cook a turkey? First go (tackle?) a turkey or buy a turkey. Next, put seasoning on it. Then pit it in the oven for 25 minits. Finally cut it up to pesis then eat it.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my mom and dad.
How do you cook a turkey? By Hunter
Do you want to make a turley this is how Frist, we put the turkey in a pot. Next put the turkey in the oven. Then cook it for 25 minise. Finlly it is done! Now you get to eat it!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family.
How do you cook a turkey? By Evan
Do you wont to know how to cook a turkey? First you need to get a turkey. Next you need to cut it. Then you go put it in the oven. Finally you take it out and eat it!
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thak for bugs and people.
How do you cook a turkey? By Ira
Do you want to know how to make a turkey? If you don’t know how to make a turkey you can ask me. First you have to get a turkey from a store or if you live on a farm and you have a turkey get it. Next you put it in the oven. Then you take it out of the oven and put peper or sesening on the turkey. Finally you can dig in.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? One thing I am thankful for is to be alive.
How do you cook a turkey? By Ryker
Do you want to know how to make a turkey? First you have to go to the store or hunt one. Next put it in the frezer and wait. Then you cook it and wait. Eat the turkey, finally.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? One thing I am thankful for is my friendes.
How do you cook a turkey? By Mya
Do you want to know how to cook a turkey? Firs, you ne4ed a turkey. When you have a turkey you are redy to cook a turke. Then, you put seasoning on it peper. Finally you will eat. Yeeeeee.
What is the one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for the earth.
DeMotte Christian School 2nd Grade Classes
How do you cook a turkey?
Class of Mrs. Roosma
Kaylin: Catch a turkey. You kill the turkey. You take the feathers off. You take the insides out. Then you cook the turkey. The temperature to cook a turkey is 325 F for about 3 hours. It tastes good!
What is one thing you are thankful for? That God saved us from our sins.
Reagan 2#:
I will shoot a turkey and then I clean and skin the turkey. I will cook it and put lettuce and tomato on it. My whole family will eat it. The end.
What is one thing you are thankful for? My mom and dad. My teacher and my grandma and grandpa and my sy cats and my friends. I love thanksgiving.
Rowen: Ingredients raw turkey pepper salt and garlic and tomatoes cucumbers and carrots. Instructions I would put the Ingredients on the turkey then I would bake it for 2 8 a half hours.
What is one thing you are thankful for? My teachers and my friends and home.
Cooper Anderson: First you go to the store. You go home and take the plastic off. You put butter on top and put alot of stuffing inside. Cook it for 10 hours. You take it out and decorate it. You decorate it with cherries, little red tomatoes and put it on a turkey plate. Then you gobble it.
What is one thing you are thankful for? My mom and dad.
Jocelyne: You get a pan. You put the turkey on it. Set the timer for 20 minits. Then you put 2 shakes of salt and 2 shakes of pepper and then put lettuce ground it an you also put tomatoes around it.
What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family and frinds.
Lexi: I will get the turkey from a farm. Kill it get the feathers of and the head. Put it in the oven for 8.3 minutes then take it out of the overeat it. Don’t forget the salt and peper with bacon seasoning.
What is one thing you are thankful for? God!
Annika #11: You start by getting the turkey. You bring it home. You put it on a baking sheet you put it in the oven for three hours. Put rainbow sprinkles and ice cream on the turkey. Cut it up eat it.
What is one thing you are thankful for? Family, life, shelter, clean water, food.
Jalen 15: You have to go put the turkey in the oven. Then let it sit for a while. Put seasoning on the turkey. Let it sit some more. Then take it out and let it cool off.
What is one thing you are thankful for?
I’m thankful my mom lets me play sports.
Decklan: You need a meat thermometer and a big pane and a oven put the pane in the oven and cook for 4-5 min and then eat it.
What is one thing you are thankful for? Trains
Class of Mrs. Veenstra
Madison: First I would get one from the back yard. I will pluck it. Put it in a pan. I will cook it for 10 hours. It needs salt.
What is one thing you are thankful for? My family
Lucas #3: You trust buy a turkey. then you cook it in the oven then let it cool for a few seconds then you eat it.
What is one thing you are thankful for? My mom and dad making diner.
Hannah: You first put the turkey in the oven then let it back. Tack it out of the oven.
What is one thing you are thankful for? Mom
Raegan #13: 1. You get the turkey from the grossly store. 2. You the turkey in the oven. 3. You get the turkey out of the oven. 4. You put spices on the turkey.
What is one thing you are thankful for? My teacher Mrs. Veenstra
Gavin #19: First I would spray the pan. Then put the turkey on the pan. Now it is time to put the oil on the turkey. You can squeeze the ketchup on the turkey. Put it in the oven. I would put the timer for thirty miuntes. Then take it out. Time to eat it.
What is one thing you are thankful for? My parents
John #12: You kill it. Then you put spices like salt and peper Italian on it. Then cook it at 100 degrees 16 minutes.
What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for Jesus.
Zackary #5: Put it on a big sheet of foil. Rub it in oil. Put seasoning. Rup it foail. Place in oven for 4-2.5 degree for two hours. For a ten pound turkey.
What is one thing you are thankful for? That God is with us.
Ben: I with biene a turkey and ivoen the turkey in the oven t hours and seste the turkey and eat the turkey.
What is one thing you are thankful for? My mom and dad
Morgan #11: I will get one from the back yard. I will pluck it. Clean it. Cut the head of. Cut of his feet. Put him in a pan. Cook him. Take him out of the oven.
What is one thing you are thankful for? My family
Emmett: I would kill it and cut the feathers off and put it in the oven.
What is one thing you are thankful for? The world, God, family
Andre Everett: First you put salt and pepper. Next you put it in a pan. Then put it into the oven and cook 1 hour. Take it out and put on counter. Serve and enjoy!
What is one thing you are thankful for? I am thankful for my family
Lean: I take the fethers off and guts. I bake it on the grill in the winter I bake it on my stove.
What is one thing you are thankful for? Family and God!
Peyton #8: First buy the turkey. Second cook the turkey. Third eat the turkey.
What is one thing you are thankful for? God as he helps us everyday.
Izzy #6: Step 1. Buy a turkey. Step 2. Unwrap the turkey. Step 3. Turn on the grill. Step 4. Put on grill Step 5. Cook. Step 6. Take off and cut. Step 7. Put on plate. Step 8. Put on dinner table. Step 9. enjoy Step 10.dun!!
What is one thing you are thankful for? Food, water, family! Love!
Sama: But it and put it in the oven.
What is one thing you are thankful for? A house