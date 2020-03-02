FAIR OAKS FARMS — When Brienne Hooker, executive director of the Jasper Newton Foundation, put out a call on social media for a Senior Service Challenge, she didn’t expect the response she received from students in all high school grades. The challenge was opened up so all high school kids could come and help build, fill and box a goal of 100 care packages for Phil’s Friends, which is a non-profit that delivers the care packages to cancer patients to help them feel loved and cared for by many.
The students came out on a chilly Saturday morning to work for two hours in the Feed Barn at Fair Oaks Farms Adventure Center. Sponsored by the foundation, the dairy farm donated the space, and cookies and milk for the volunteers.
Phil’s Friends provides Christ-centered support and hope to those affected by cancer. Volunteers assemble boxes, decorating each with a unique style, and filled with comfortitems including fleece blankets, also put together by volunteers. Some volunteers knit or crochet hats, slippers and socks as well.
The program partners with hospitals by coordinating groups of trained volunteers to visit and listen to cancer patients, and to bring them a care package.
The 100 box goal was reached and above with all of the students working hard to fill as many as they could. Some of the students colored and signed a care card, decorated the outside of the boxes, filled the boxes or built the blankets for the boxes. Groups of students from six area high schools worked together, chatting and making new friends.
The student volunteers came from North Newton, South Newton, Kankakee Valley, Covenant Christian, Rensselaer Central and Tri-County. The students’ time could be counted towards their community service hours to qualitfy for graduation, but most came because they wanted to help.
Samantha Bradley, a sophomore at North Newton, said she came because her step-mother had Stage-4 colon cancer and passed away. This was her way of giving back so no one else would have to feel the way she did. She was drawing colorful images on the outside of the boxes.
Heidi Schleman, also of N. Newton, said she came because her grandmother has breast cancer and is going through chemotherapy. She wanted to create a box for her and for others who are facing similar situations. Her boyfriend, Payton Stark , Tri-County, came to lend a hand as well.
Hooker and Phil’s Friend coordinator Judy Earnshaw were pleased with the turn out. Earnshaw said a number of the boxes the students put together will be going to the cancer center at the Franciscan Hospital Rensselaer, and to other area hospitals. Phil’s Friends are always looking for volunteers. They also have drop off centers at the Community Christian Reformed Church in Roselawn and the Jasper County Community Center in Rensselaer, where boxes are also created and assembled. In Roselawn, volunteers meet on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located at 10498 N. 450 East and the number is 219-345-3388. On Monday and Wednesdays, volunteers gather to tie blankets, and fill boxes at the Senior Center in Rensselaer, 967 Bomber Dr., 219-866-8071.
Other churches that have volunteer days are the Bethel Christian Reformed Church and the 1st Christian Reformed Church, both in DeMotte.
To learn more about the organization or how to get a care package, visit the website, philsfriends.org or call Earnshaw at 219-895-6731 or judy3@philsfriends.org.