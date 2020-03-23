As we all know, we're currently in a global pandemic. Although it is very frightening and concerning for most of our world, it is a good idea to look at different perspectives of the situation. One in particular that is interesting to look at is high school students.
Although from first glance it may seem like a good thing to others that we get to stay home from school for two weeks, it appears different to some of us.
For starters, some kids don't have Internet at home. It may be difficult to try to maintain good grades and doing homework consistently, by bouncing from friends house to friends house that has Internet. Second, for some kids school is an escape from their home life. For some, (and most kids I know), school is in fact just that, an escape that seems almost like a paradise compared to their home life.
Alia Dresher, a junior at Kankakee Valley High School says that "The corona virus has affected my school year by preventing me from getting a more effective learning experience and making me miss out on choir concerts and events that are important to me."
As Dresher mentioned, a lot of events are being cancelled for students, and that can be disappointing. Going along with the idea of things being cancelled, Madisyn Decock, a senior at Kankakee Valley High school said, "Well, for starters..I lost my senior softball season, so I'm very sad about that. I was really looking forward to playing with my friends one last time. I truly can't tell if it's as serious as the media says. I don't know if I should worry or not."
Sports is another large event that is getting cancelled for high school students. Important moments are being snatched away in the blink of an eye...a last pep talk from a coach, the last team exercise, the last game won. For students who have put so many years, preparation, and dedication into their sports, it's all being taken away.
Lyriel Steinberg, senior at Kankakee Valley High School, says that "COVID-19 has taken away what was supposed to be the greatest part of my life and the transition into adulthood. I lost my concerts and my senior night and the chance to make memories with staff members and friends I may never see again. "
Another thing that's new and difficult for some high school students is self-quarantining. A lot of students are using to being around 1,000 other people every single day, and for some it's difficult to try and keep them occupied during this time. Although, for Peter Gonzalez, he has an even different perspective.
When asked about the quarantine situation he said, "I can't quarantine like everyone else is. I'm a cashier at a grocery store, so I try to distance as much as I can apart from work."
All in all, the corona virus is frightening, for everyone.
As for my thoughts, I'm disappointed that I'm missing so much of my senior year. Even though freshman year I said I wanted to get out of high school as quick as I could, I couldn't be any more sad to be missing it now.
All of my thoughts and hope go out to those seniors who are missing what was supposed to be. We can make it through this.