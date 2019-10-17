HEBRON — Safety is a top priority at Hebron Schools. Thanks to Kankakee Valley REMC’s Operation Round Up, Hebron now has one more way to help their students feel safe. The company awarded $1,800 to the school to help cover the costs of an anonymous tip line. The Hebron Tip411 app allows students to report concerns to administrators and school resource officers without the worry of retaliation. Hebron Middle School Principal Jeff Brooks says, “This empowers students to have a voice in keeping their school a safe place.” Students can send a message through the app or simply text their concerns. The app also allows them to include images and video.
Since the launch in late August, staff and administrators have received over 20 reports that have enabled them to be proactive in preventing student concerns from becoming serious events. Reports on potential bullying, fighting, vaping, drug use, and student welfare are just a few of the tips that have been received by administrators. “Over half of our tips have included photos or screenshots of the issue being reported,” School Safety Director, Mike Grennes says. The photos and screenshots give administrators an advantage in determining how to track down and handle these concerns.
Operation Round Up is a grant program through Kankakee Valley REMC that rounds up each participating KV REMC member-consumer’s bill to the nearest dollar. The extra amount that’s added on is then placed into a trust fund and awarded to non-profit organizations in the community. Since 2000, Operation Round Up has given back over one million dollars in grant money to hundreds of deserving organizations. “Operation Round Up is pleased to partner on a program that shares in our focus of safety and concern for our youth,” stated Amanda Steeb, Director of Marketing and Communications for the cooperative. “We applaud the school corporation on their efforts to implement Tip411 and provide a safe space for their students.”