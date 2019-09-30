INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Township Association (ITA), in conjunction with its annual educational conference last week, held at the Sheraton at Keystone Crossing, dedicated time to honor the life of John H. Spinks Sr. of Hebron, Indiana, which included the presentation of The Circle of Corydon.
On April 22, 2019, John Spinks, Sr. passed away at his home in Hebron. His life’s service included: serving in the 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War earning five medals, Umpire and Chief of Summer Baseball in Hebron, past Hebron school board member, and past Boone Township Trustee.
During the time of memorial, Debbie Driskell the ITA Executive Director, first lauded him for his primary service during the last decade of his life - his passion for serving as the ITA Associate Director. “He believed strongly in the mission of the ITA and worked hard – with very little pay – to fulfill its duties to the membership. He would tell you that his favorite part of the job was to lobby, as a team, the General Assembly on behalf of township government. He also loved being a part of conferences – where he could visit with you – his friends”, Driskell shared with an audience of nearly 500 Indiana township officials.
Following her remarks, State Senator Rick Niemeyer, presented to 14 family members who joined him on stage, The Circle of Corydon - one of the highest honors given by the State of Indiana, signed by Governor Holcomb and Senator Niemeyer.
Niemeyer explained that The Circle of Corydon Award is for Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people, demonstrating through life and service qualities exemplified by the state's greatest citizens. He went on the say, “John certainly met the criteria for this award, and I am proud to present it to his wife Jan, and their family”.