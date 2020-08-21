HEBRON — During the Aug. 18 Hebron Town Council meeting and in front of a packed room of family and colleagues from across Indiana, longtime resident Don Ensign was honored by Governor Eric Holcomb with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash. Ensign's award was sponsored and presented by fellow Sagamore recipient and 11th District Representative Mike Aylesworth who received the letter of nomination from Hebron Town Councilman John H. Spinks Jr.
Ensign is just the sixth person in 130 years from Hebron to become a recipient of this award, many of whom were in attendance.
Born and raised a Hoosier, Ensign has lived in Hebron for 44 years where he and his wife Terri raised their two children, Shawn (Jennifer) Ensign and Jill (Clint) Ensign Cloys, to strengthen their Indiana roots by continuing the family tradition of service above all other endeavors. They, too, have now gone on to add to the next generation of service orientated Hoosiers through four grandchildren: Logan, Drew, Lily, and Damon.
For nearly half a century, Ensign has served the state of Indiana and the communities of Northwest Indiana with an overwhelming impact on southern Porter County in the capacities enclosed below and described in the award. As "One of the Greatest Sons Of Indiana," he has exhibited a "Humanity in Living, Loyalty of Friendship, Wisdom in Counsel, and Inspiration in Leadership."
"The measure of Ensign could only be seen if one were to consider how we would be different had he not been brave enough to stand, strong enough to lead, and resilient enough to never ever quit," Spinks said.
This award seeks to find those individuals who are not just leaders, but people who's impact cannot easily be quantified; an individual who's tenacity not only moves us physically but emotionally; an individual who can be counted on and whose work ethic is above all others.
Attending the ceremony were
Representative Mike Aylesworth (presenter), Representative Lisa Beck, Congressman Pete Visclosky's Chief of Staff Mark Lopez, Porter County Democratic Party Chair Jeff Chidester, South County Commissioner Laura Shurr Blaney, Porter County Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, NIRPC Transportation Planning Manager and President of the Friends of the Memorial Parkway Mitch Barloga, D1 Commissioner Candidate Becky Mateja Lombardini, Porter County Council Candidate Susie Talevski and the Hebron Town Council Todd Adamczyk, Dave Peeler, Kevin Joseph and John H. Spinks Jr. (presenter), along with a crowd of Ensign's family and friends.