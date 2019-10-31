HEBRON — If you didn’t attend the Kids’ Time Haunted House at the Hebron Middle School this past Saturday, let me tell you — you missed out! The students of the middle school put on a fun-filled, friendly, yet still spooky, haunted house that toured the various school halls and classrooms.
The cold, wet weather couldn’t stop the excited crowd of kids as they waited in line outside, and through the entrance hall of the school. A no-scaring policy, with lights on, was strictly enforced for the little ones to enjoy this haunted house. Black plastic material draped from the ceiling created the walkways for visitors to journey from room to room. Along those makeshift walls kids could see and feel cotton soft spider webs, some covered in blood, some filled with spiders. Nearly invisible fishing line hung from the ceiling, along with spiders dangling from their webs, or bloody fingers, to tickle your ears as you walked by. Each room was decorated with a different theme, from a haunted mansion, creepy church pews with a vampire in a coffin, a gigantic spider, a bloody butcher shop, all the way to a forest where the Wendigo lurked behind corn stalks.
Each room consisted of approximately three to five students wishing the children a Happy Halloween and passing out candy as they walked by. Students and adults alike dressed for the occasion based on the room they were in.
One specific spook that looked like a normal young woman held the eyes of a banshee. She turned heads everywhere she looked. For the children, three obstacles stood out as a favorite: the slide into a ball pit, the shaking bridge constructed of pallets, and an entirely dark tunnel that they had to crawl on their hands and knees to get through. Everyone, children and adults alike, had a great time.
The Hebron Hawks host this annual haunted house to raise money to purchase Christmas gifts for local students whose name graces an Angel Tree. In 2015, $5,000 in proceeds from the Haunted House purchased Christmas gifts for 30 children. In 2016, $6,000 in proceeds purchased gifts for 40 children. Although the amount of money garnered from this year’s haunted house is not yet available, we hope and pray that the number of children increases. What a wonderful goal it would be to ensure that all of the children whose name appears on an Angel Tree get at least one gift to open on Christmas day. Next year, we urge you to join in the fun. The cost to enjoy this event is minimal, $1 for Kids’ Time and $10 for a true fright night. The Hebron Hawks know how to support their community and have fun doing it.