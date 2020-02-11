WHEATFIELD — Head Honchos present a Valentine's Day Blues-Rock Concert at Wheatfield American Legion Post, 11760 N 80 West, Friday, Feb. 14. Showtime is 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge, with free food from 5-8 p.m. for information call (219) 956-4773 or visit https://www.facebook.com/American-Legion-Post-406-Wheatfield-Indiana-288308794639307.
The Valparaiso-based Head Honchos will be embarking on their first-ever Southern Tour late spring (dates to be announced shortly).
Bring It On Home (Grooveyard Records), the debut studio disc by this hard-working band from Valparaiso, featuring the dual twin-guitar attack of father and son, Rocco Calipari Sr. and Rocco Calipari Jr. has received worldwide critical acclaim since being released in 2018. They're on a mission to rock the blues, family-style.
Rocco Calipari Sr. is a skilled teacher of guitar, who, since 1995, has also played lead guitar for renowned Chicago-based blues group, Howard and The White Boys. Famed blues guitar great and Legends club owner Buddy Guy - who lent his skills to H&TWB's album, on The Big Score - has been a longtime mentor the group. During his long career, Calipari Sr. - one of Chicago's great contemporary blues guitarists - has played with Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry, Carl Weathersby, Son Seals, and many more, in some forty states and twelve countries around the world.
Rocco Jr. first sat in with Howard and the White Boys when he was 15-years old. He attended the Guitar Institute in Los Angeles where he studied with Carl Verheyen (of SuperTramp renown), jazz/blues great Scott Henderson, and famed blues instructor/writer, Keith Wyatt. His approach to the guitar, while grounded in rock and blues, is keenly aimed at a post-modern interpretation of American roots music.