The Wheatfield Library had initially planned on offering 11 sessions of the Harry Potter Escape Room, but the sessions all filled up within 24 hours of posting to their Facebook page, so they immediately added another 10 sessions, which then filled up the following day.
Approximately 100 people participated in the escape room, all with wonderful comments! Carolynn DeVries, Wheatfield’s Adult Services specialist, worked hard to prepare the room to really “set the scene” of the Room of Requirement from the Harry Potter books.
Once participants followed the clues to unlock the lost sword ornament and save Christmas for the Gryffindor House, they were invited to enjoy butter beer and holiday cookies, as well as have their picture taken in front of the Sorting Hat Christmas Tree. Each family also received a Christmas tree ornament of their own to remember the fun event!